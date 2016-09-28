By JAMES KARIUKI

The delayed gazettement of a code of ethics and regulations for human resources practitioners is affecting efforts to police the sector.

The Institute of Human Resource Management (IHRM) says it lacks legal mandate to enforce the code of conduct for HR professionals which is intended to weed out unqualified practitioners across the private and public sectors.

“We have finalised its formulation (the code of conduct) and forwarded the same to the Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs ministry for review and gazettement. Without it, the government cannot professionalise its workforce as they have no one to penalise them when they are wrong,” said the IHRM chairman Elijah Sitimah on Wednesday.

The IHRM Act requires that every HR professional in public and private sectors be registered and made to sign a code of conduct which they have to adhere to or risk deregistration, loss of jobs and where necessary criminal prosecution.

Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki called on the IHRM council to lead by example.

“While it has become a habit for everyone to look at ways of rewarding self while performing official duties, IHRM must put its foot down and demand professionalism... which will hasten the realisation of the Sustainable Development Goals,” she said.

The CS, who received IHRM’s first honorary fellowship, said Kenyans had to change their attitude towards work and look at changing their legacy for a better country.