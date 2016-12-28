By PHILIP BWAYO

Tea processors in Trans Nzoia want the county government to help new farmers acquire seedlings at affordable prices.

More than 1,000 farmers have shown interest in growing the cash crop following a campaign to stop their over-reliance on maize growing.

“The number of farmers who have shown interest in growing the crop has increased. The challenge, however, still remains how to acquire the seedlings,” said Elgon Tea and Coffee factory manager Richard Kamau.

Mr Kamau said the trend where factories in the region used to only receive 35 per cent of green leaf from the region is slowly changing.

“We used to get the bulk of our green leaf from Nandi County. This is however changing,” he said.

“More farmers are choosing tea over maize which is remarkable. Our region has favourable climatic conditions,” he went on.

Deputy governor Stanley Tarus said they will partner with the Tea Research Foundation to subsidize the cost of seedlings.