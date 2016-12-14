Counties buy water hyacinth harvester

Wednesday December 14 2016

Children stand beside a section of L Victoria overgrown with the hyacinth.

Children stand beside a section of L Victoria overgrown with water hyacinth. Counties around the lake have purchased a machine for harvesting the weed to in turn use it in producing manure and energy. PHOTO | TOM OTIENO | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • Water hyacinth to be used to produce energy and manure.
  • The machine can harvest 150 tonnes of hyacinth a day.
  • Government working closely with the National Environmental Management Authority “to restore sanity” in the areas around the lake.
Advertisement
By SILAS APOLLO
More by this Author
By ANITA CHEPKOECH
More by this Author

Counties bordering Lake Victoria have bought a water hyacinth harvester, Kisumu Governor Jack Ranguma has said.

Mr Ranguma, who is also the Lake Region Economic bloc chairman, yesterday said the machine was acquired with the World Bank input.

Mr Ranguma said water hyacinth would be used to produce energy and manure. “Reduction of the weed will enhance port activities,” the county boss said. The machine can harvest 150 tonnes of hyacinth a day.

The lake counties are Kisumu, Homa Bay, Migori, Siaya and Busia.
The governor said the Kenya Ports Authority and the county and national governments had signed an agreement to build a new port in Kisumu.

“The devolved unit will also close down factories that discharge effluent into the lake,” he said.

Environment executive Barack Abonyo said the level of pollution was high, leading to diminishing fish stocks.

Related Content

“We will revoke licences of companies discharging untreated waste into the lake,” he said, adding that the devolved government was working closely with the National Environmental Management Authority “to restore sanity”.

Related Stories

Fri Jun 17 21:20:00 EAT 2016

With circular cages, we keep over 200,000 fish

Dr Gilbert and Michelle Mbeo are using circular cages to rear over 200,000 fish in Lake Victoria.

  • Mon Jun 20 16:05:00 EAT 2016 Standoff on irrigation dam project hurting residents
  • Mon Jun 06 14:30:00 EAT 2016 Ministry destroys illegal fishing nets
  • Sat Mar 29 05:51:26 EAT 2014 Cashing in on falling fish stocks
  • Sat Sep 19 09:57:00 EAT 2015 DEVOLUTION CORNER: Homa Bay County banks on factories