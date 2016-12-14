Counties buy water hyacinth harvester

By SILAS APOLLO

By ANITA CHEPKOECH

Counties bordering Lake Victoria have bought a water hyacinth harvester, Kisumu Governor Jack Ranguma has said.

Mr Ranguma, who is also the Lake Region Economic bloc chairman, yesterday said the machine was acquired with the World Bank input.

Mr Ranguma said water hyacinth would be used to produce energy and manure. “Reduction of the weed will enhance port activities,” the county boss said. The machine can harvest 150 tonnes of hyacinth a day.

The lake counties are Kisumu, Homa Bay, Migori, Siaya and Busia.

The governor said the Kenya Ports Authority and the county and national governments had signed an agreement to build a new port in Kisumu.

“The devolved unit will also close down factories that discharge effluent into the lake,” he said.

Environment executive Barack Abonyo said the level of pollution was high, leading to diminishing fish stocks.