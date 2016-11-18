Feeding the nation is a job for us all

By NELSON MAINA

More by this Author

Kenya has been classed by international institutions like Food and Agriculture Organisation and World Bank as lush, such that it can be the agricultural supply station for Africa.

But despite the category, the country is struggling to feed its population, year-in, year-out.

A recent Global Hunger Index by the International Food Policy Research Institute ranks Kenya among 50 countries where the levels of hunger remain serious and alarming.

Food production is no mean feat, especially at a time when smallholder farmers, who form the bulk of food producers in the country, are struggling with old and new threats.

Pests and diseases affect up to 40 per cent of yields, changing weather patterns have disrupted food production cycles and there is growing competition for agricultural land from natural resource exploration and real estate as population burgeons.

Yet even with such pronounced pitfalls, demand for food is growing at unprecedented levels. Kenya, studies show, is one of the countries with the highest growth rates, with its population expected to reach 81 million by 2050.

More people mean more mouths to feed – on shrinking land. This calls for a change of tact and concerted efforts.

As an agro-inputs company, Elgon Kenya, has taken up the challenge and joined smallholder farmers in their food production journey.

In partnership with Nation Media Group, through Seeds of Gold, we have introduced farming clinic concept, which is an interaction of minds and experiences between farmers and experts.

MOTIVATING MORE KENYANS INTO FARMING

So far, the two plant clinics we have held have been an eye opener and have offered very interesting insights into what farmers go through and are looking for.

Key among them is hunger for information. From farming techniques, to low cost pest control methods and market access, the questions keep coming. Last week, the clinic was at the Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organisation (Kalro) grounds in Njoro, and farmers came from as far as Nandi Hills and Meru, keen to get information to increase productivity.

The discussions were lively, engaging and insightful as experts engaged farmers.

And for the fourth year, Elgon Kenya continues to honour farmers through the annual National Farmers Awards Scheme, in conjunction with Ministry of Agriculture.

Beyond the glamour is the impact the awards are having in motivating more Kenyans into farming. Some farms have now been transformed into demonstration plots where farmers visit to learn best practices, while others have gone on to become ambassadors in their communities.

It has been a huge honour working with the Ministry of Agriculture, BASF, Dupont, Excel Crop Care and Arysta LifeScience in the scheme.

The duty of feeding our nation is for all of us and the clarion call is to rise to the occasion and ensure that we support our food producers, for our sake and the sake of the future generation.