By BRIAN OKINDA

Stakeholders in the East African fish sector are set to converge for the East African Aquaculture Symposium and Exhibition to be held on 24th to 26th November at the AICAD Centre in Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology.

The three-day conference, organised by the Kiambu County Government, Kiambu Aquaculture Forum and Farm Africa among others brings together more than 300 fish farmers, traders and experts among other stakeholders along the aquaculture value chain, to strategise on how to promote fish farming, consumption and marketing hence boost aquaculture in the region.

The event, set to be opened by President Uhuru Kenyatta, will also create a stage for stakeholders in the fish industry value chains to demonstrate their roles and develop partnerships and networks in the trade.

It will also showcase opportunities in the region for prospective investors in aquaculture and communicate research findings to stakeholders while identifying more exploration requirements in aquaculture development.

According to a county executive member for agriculture in Kiambu County, Dr Monicah Waiganjo, special focus will be put on fish breeding technologies for improved productivity, climate smart aquaculture and service delivery for improved grow-out yields.

BOOST FOOD SECURITY

The conference will also focus on boosting food security and healthy eating habits, by encouraging consumption of fish which has vast health benefits.

“Value addition in the fish industry, processing and marketing for increased aquaculture income, and promotion of quality fish feed technologies and innovations for adoption, as well as creating awareness on the nutritional benefits of fish will be presented,” added Dr Waiganjo.

Aptly themed “Strengthening the Aquaculture Value Chain,” the conference is expected to be a big boost to the aquaculture value chain; addressing such challenges as lack of quality feed and opening up regional markets for fish farmers.