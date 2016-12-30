The entire flower and horticultural industry will without doubt miss the services of Hans Zwager, the Flowering Dutchman.

He has seen Oserian develop into a thriving community complete with employees’ housing units, educational, shopping and health facilities among others.

By BRIAN OKINDA

Kenya’s flower and horticultural industry has been thrown into mourning following the passing on of its pioneer, Johannes Ewaldus Maria Zwager.

Known to many as Hans Zwager, the founder of the country’s leading flower exporting company, Oserian Development Company Ltd, has passed away aged 90years old.

Born in the Netherlands in 1926, Hans arrived in the country in early 1950s, setting up ABN Bank and later on met his wife-to-be, June Patricia Ashworth.

It is during his time in the business of importing agricultural spare parts and chemicals for agricultural crops, together with his wife June, that he realised the great potential the country had in agriculture, necessitating his setting up of Kleenway Chemicals in Nairobi and Antipest Ltd in Mombasa in the 1960s.

1969 saw Hans purchase Oserian Farm in Naivasha, then a mere cattle ranch with 16 employees, with his enterprising appetite seeing him establish a novel concept of flowers for export in the farm.

Soon, in the 1980s, the cattle ranch in Naivasha took an about-turn to become the model for flower exports to the European Union and Dutch flower markets.

He proceeded to start the TFA (Tele Flower Auction), the first ever electronic flower auction in the world, in Netherlands, designed to promote and support Kenyan flower exporters.

He further established the World Flowers in 1989, allowing Kenyan horticultural farmers to trade directly with the European High Street superstores.

NUMEROUS AWARDS

Now, the flower sector is one of the top export earners for the country, a key employer too, with a large number of people depending on the horticultural industry through direct and indirect employment at both the farms and across the horticultural value chain.

June Patricia Ashworth, Hans Zwager's wife (centre) with son, Peter Zwager and daughter, Lienette Thomson-Zwager, during an event to celebrate the life of the pioneer of the Kenya flower industry, on December 20, 2016. PHOTO | CORRESPONDENT

Hans’ enterprising spirit has also seen Oserian develop into a thriving community complete with employees’ housing units, educational, shopping and health facilities among others.

The Flowering Dutchman’s passion and dedication to the Kenya horticulture industry didn’t go unnoticed and in 1998, former President, Daniel Arap Moi presented him with Kenya’s Medal of Honour, the ‘Moran of the Burning Spear’ in recognition of his role in directly developing horticulture in the country, a cornerstone of the country’s economy.

He was also presented with The Order of Orange-Nassau by His Royal Highness King William Alexander of the Netherlands for his services to society. The medal, a Military and Civil Order of Chivalry, was founded in 1892 by the Queen Regent Emma of Netherlands.

Hans has been one of the leading entrepreneurial pioneers in Kenyan, not only building the horticultural industry but also working to develop such other industries as geothermal energy and nature and environmental conservation in and around Oserian.

In 1995 he created a 20,000 acre sanctuary to protect the local wildlife and ecosystem.

Oserian Farm and its greenhouses are now surrounded by wildlife, which Hans saw as a fitting tribute to the beauty of the country.

To celebrate the legacy left behind by Hans Zwager, an afternoon and evening of entertainment was organized by the Oserian family to give their hero a befitting send-off.

Family, staff, friends and relatives gathered at the Oserian Stadium in Naivasha on December 20, 2016 to celebrate his life and the achievements he has brought in the country in building the flower and horticultural industry.

In an event attended by nearly 5,000 people, a 30minute firework display marked the demise of the legendary Flowering Dutchman.