Feedback: Know this cruel enemy of tomatoes

By SEEDS OF GOLD EXPERTS

More by this Author

MY TOMATOES ROT WHEN THEY START RIPENING

I planted tomatoes in Kericho County after a friend advised me to grow the Rio Grande variety.

It grew well and bore very big fruits which I considered normal, but when the red colour began to appear, they started rotting. What is the problem?

Rotich Nehemiah Kiprono

The field is infested with late blight, and spraying with fungicides as you have tried several times will not help.

The best remedy is to practise crop rotation for two to three seasons, especially with a non-host crop (those that are not in the tomato family) to break the disease cycle.

Sylvans Ochola,

Department of Crops, Horticulture & Soils, Egerton University.

****

MARULA FOR COWS

I would like to know whether marula is a safe and nutritious feed for my cows. They grow in plenty in my swampy land.

Albert Nthiga

Marula is known as papyrus reeds (Cyperus papyrus) and can safely be browsed upon by cattle.

Apart from young flowers (crude protein content of 11 per cent and digestibility of 38 per cent) the rest of the papyrus plant is of a relatively low nutritional value (less than 4 per cent crude protein and about 30 per cent digestibility).

However, during periods of severe drought, papyrus reeds can be chopped and fed to cattle for maintenance purposes though its nutritional value will not meet milk production, growth and reproduction functions.

Ronald Kimitei,

Department of Animal Science,

Egerton University.

****

HOW TO GROW PAK CHOI

I am Patrick Ngure Waruraya and I would like to plant pak choi (Chinese vegetable) in Kiambu, Githunguri. Please advise.

Pak choi (Brassica rapa var chinensis), also known as bak choi or pak choy, is a cool season vegetable that belongs to the cabbage and cauliflower family.

The crop grows well in different soil types but well-drained, loamy soils (pH 6.5-7.0) with high fertility, organic matter and good water retention.

Pak choi, also known as bak choi or pak choy, is a cool season vegetable that belongs to the cabbage and cauliflower family. FILE PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Pak choi can be established directly from seed at a spacing of 2.5–10cm (within row) for the smallest varieties and up to 45cm for the largest and 15–30cm (between rows) at a depth of 1–2cm below the soil surface.

The most common problems affecting pak choi are club root, downy mildew, white rust, aphids, caterpillars and snails/slugs. Insect pests can be managed using registered pesticides.

Disease incidences can be minimised by planting tolerant varieties, avoiding handling the plants when wet, removing and destroying infected plants and application of recommended fungicides.

Harvesting can start around 30 days after sowing. Depending on consumer preference and market demands, pak choi can be harvested as whole heads or leafy vegetable.

For in-depth information, please refer to an article published in the Seeds of Gold on November 26.

Sylvans Ochola,

Department of Crops, Horticulture and Soils, Egerton University.

****

I NEED A DAIRY GOAT

I am in need of a dairy goat that will do well in my locality

How can I get one and how much does it fetch?

Which feeds will I be using to feed the dairy goat for high and better production?

Thomas Kioko, Machakos

German Alpines or Toggenburgs are good breeds of dairy goats that can thrive in your area with proper management.

Crosses of either breed with local breeds (especially the Galla) will also do well in all areas of Machakos County.

Contact the Dairy Goat Breeders Association of Kenya or Meru Dairy Goat Breeders Association for Alpines and Toggenburgs respectively.

Members of Kanyama Dairy Goat Self-help Group tend their goats in Kanyama area, Nyeri County. German Alpines or Toggenburgs are good breeds of dairy goats that can thrive in areas such as Machakos. FILE PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Prices per animal range from Sh10,000 to Sh28,000 depending on the grade/pedigree of the goat.

Naturally, goats are browsers and it is, therefore, important to incorporate legume fodder in their daily rations apart from good quality grass pasture, grass hay or silage (maize, sorghum, barley or oat silage).

Legume fodder include lucerne, vetch, desmodium or leaves of multi-purpose trees like calliandra. For lactating females, it is also good to provide dairy meal depending on the amount of milk produced especially during the first four months after giving birth.

Ronald Kimitei,

Department of Animal Science,

Egerton University.

****

I WANT TO GROW FODDER FOR HAY

I am a single mother aged 24 and I have always been interested in farming.

After a long time of thinking, I have now made up my mind to start farming fodder. Currently, I am based in Nairobi and working full-time though it doesn’t pay much and I hardly have free time.

The reason why I have settled on fodder is because it requires minimal supervision. The problem is I do not seem to find enough information on fodder farming.

For instance, how much capital do I need for about two acres?

What is the favourable climate and which is the best type of grass to start with?

I am planning to lease a farm in parts of Nyahururu or Nakuru and start mid next year.

Please advise me on all I need to know about fodder farming for hay production.

Winnie

Commercial fodder production is an often overlooked enterprise along the livestock value chain. Around Nakuru and Nyahururu areas, Boma Rhodes grass production can be a viable venture.

In terms of capital you need to factor in costs of leasing, fencing (if necessary), ploughing, harrowing (twice), sowing, weeding (herbicide spraying), mowing, baling and transportation of hay bales to storage site.

Rhodes grass is best established using seeds although splits can also be used. Plough the land and harrow twice to ensure a fine seed bed.

A farmer in his farm where he grows fodder. Though normally overlooked, commercial fodder production is an important and profitable enterprise along the livestock value chain. FILE PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Wait till weeds sprout before carrying out the second harrowing. Use about 4kg of seed per acre of land. You can either use drill method (drills of 25cm apart and 2cm deep) or broadcast method (mix seeds with fine manure or saw dust at a ratio of 1:2) to sow the seeds when the soils are still dry just at the onset of the rainy season.

Use about 50kg of DAP fertiliser per acre during planting. As much as possible, ensure that the sprouted grass is weed-free by either manually uprooting weeds or by applying selective herbicide.

Harvest the crop at around the flowering stage when about 70 per cent of the flowers have not fully opened-up (piping stage). Dry the grass briefly for a day or two ensuring that the green colour is not lost.

Pile the grass into bales of about 17kg each. One acre of land will yield about 300 bales of hay every year. After every harvest, top-dress with CAN fertiliser at a rate of 50kg per acre.

You may have to construct a hay barn first, which needs not be a complex structure. A simple hay barn (iron sheets roof propped on treated wooden poles) of 50,000 bales capacity could cost about Sh80,000.

Lucerne hay production is also very profitable though investment on irrigation systems may be necessary.

Ronald Kimitei,

Department of Animal Science,

Egerton University.

****

WHEAT AND IRISH POTATOES

I need your help finding a farmer who is successful at wheat and Irish potato farming. I want to visit the farms as I am interested in farming the crops.

Kenneth Wangai

Farmers pack their Irish potato harvest. FILE PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Kindly visit the nearest agricultural office (Ministry of Agriculture) or if possible KARLO centres near you.