Mkulima Moments: Bitter war erupts at the dairy co-op

By JOSEPH MACHARIA

News of my departure from Mashambani Dairy as the chairman was received with mixed reactions.

There are those who loudly said “good riddance” like Mzee Jeremiah while others were sad that I was leaving the society when I had instituted good changes.

Wekesa, my farm boy, didn’t look worried because he knew he was now the de-facto farm manager of Mkulima Mixed Farm.

Wakageorge was distraught. While my departure would herald a chance for him to ascend to the chairmanship of the cooperative with MJ’s backing, he realised he was losing a loyal client.

Not necessarily a tea buyer, but a man whose name indirectly brings business to his hotel.

But that aside, the fight to replace me kicked off in earnest. So many battles are currently going on, but the one led by MJ seems the fiercest.

Mzee Jeremiah believes he is the one who fought for my removal, thus, he deserves the chairman’s post. This is despite the fact that he initially supported Wakageorge.

Wakageorge has been furious and accused MJ for back-stabbing him, but the old man told him off during an argument at Checkpoint, noting he is more popular and he is the one who fought the hardest to throw me out.

SEVERAL CAMPS SEEKING LEADERSHIP

“You cannot just sit there and wait for others to fight for you and you take leadership just like that,” MJ was overheard saying. “But I am a youth,” Wakageorge tried to defend himself.

“You are the young people who just sit there to be given leadership positions just because of age. In addition, you don’t even deliver any milk to Mashambani Dairy, in fact, you compete with them by buying from farmers,” MJ fumed.

The second camp is headed by Mzee Kabeca. He argued he has been a long-serving and loyal vice-chairman, and therefore he should automatically assume the leadership.

He said he has the experience and has run the cooperative without any scandal. He seemed to have the support of several key farmers who think MJ is too political while Wakagoerge is not a serious stakeholder to steer the cooperative to greater heights.

But the third war isn’t about succession at Mashambani. It is about the impact of my departure to my love life.

Wandia, the girl in my heart, is distraught. She is apprehensive that going to Makutano would drift me from her.

“Fight like a man, Mkulima, MJ should not make you leave,” she beseeched me. “Furthermore, this is brain drain.”

STRATEGISE ON BLOCKING MJ

Although Adenya, my city friend, supported the idea of me seeking greener pasture, Wandia thought otherwise and she stuck to her guns.

But I have already made the decision. My toughest task is to convince her why it’s good for us.

“There is more to life than new opportunities. There comes a time when matters of the heart should take precedence. Why should you leave just like that,” she wrote in a lengthy SMS.

I replied that I would keep in touch as Makutano was only 10km away, but she remained adamant.

Well, a man has to make a decision and I believed what I have done is the best. However, what worries me is who will take over the leadership of Mashambani.

“MJ should never get back that post,” I told Kabeca when we met as I asked him for a meeting in the city next week at undisclosed location for us to strategise how to block him.