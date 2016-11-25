Mkulima Moments: My imminent departure causes celebrations

By JOSEPH MACHARIA

More by this Author

I just cannot understand how information flies around Mashambani village. The speed at which it lands on peoples’ ears and the distortion that follows makes one shudder.

I am still considering the invitation to be part of Makutano Dairy, which made a heavy loss of Sh50 million in the last two years, but word on the ground is that I have left Mashambani Dairy after the tender scandal.

The information leaked, how I don’t know. My farmhand, Wekesa, would have been a prime suspect but he was away for three days.

It is surprising how my nemesis Mzee Jeremiah landed this information. Was it a conspiracy with Mr Ngundi?

“The corruption heat that is here at Mashambani is too much for him. He has to leave so that we get new leadership. He has started to spoil everything here,” Mzee Jeremiah told customers at Check Point on Wednesday.

This man has had a lot of beef with me. I found him at Mashambani Sacco and since I took over leadership, he has opposed everything I do. The only positive thing he has supported is my exit from Mashambani Sacco.

“Namtakia mema kwenye anaenda. Tutapumua sasa. Makutano hakuna mchezo, akileta kichwa watamtwanga,” he said.

Sometimes I wonder why he opposes my ideologies. Mzee Jeremiah also happens to be one person who monitors my movements and activities at Mkulima Mixed Farm.

Recently, working in cahoots with Muchiri who he thought after poaching from my farm would bring value to his struggling farm, he installed a drip system.

You will recall we were experiencing a dry spell and I happened to be the only person who was supplying greens to Mashambani village and Nyayo estate in the city.

Mzee Jeremiah set up his drip system, just as the long rains were starting. Unfortunately his timing was wrong. It has been raining continuously making the drip system useless.

SPREADING RUMOURS

He recently came to complain about the tunnels that are now draining the water to his farm. What he hasn’t learnt is that farming is about doing the right thing, in the right place, in the right way, at the right time.

“Mkulima, you decided to drain all the rain water from your compound to my farm? You must stop before you go to Makutano or I will follow you there,” he warned, and added “You better go to Makutano and buy a farm there and leave us in peace.”

As usual, I played a loser and avoided any exchange since I knew it might not end well.

You, Mzee Jeremiah is good at spreading rumours and now everyone in Mashambani believes I am going.

“Wekesa is quite in a celebratory mood knowing that he will soon be a full time manager at Mkulima Mixed Farm,” Muchiri was overheard saying at Check point.

Wakageorge, The Check Point Hotel proprietor, is likely to be the greater beneficially since he is in line for a direct nomination to act as chairman pending conclusion of the tender process.

Now everyone at Mashambani village is bidding me farewell and thanking me for the good service. Even Wandia, my love, sent a text message asking me whether the supplies of the fresh vegetables will still be going on.

Her aunt has even organised a farewell party whose climax will be a crusade at Mashambani Shopping centre.

Just yesterday, Mr Ngundi sent his deputy to inquire when I would reply to their letter of invitation to join them. I am yet to decide but it would be suicidal to leave Mashambani Cooperative at this stage of an upward trajectory.