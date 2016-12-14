By ISAIAH ESIPISU

More by this Author

For the first time in many years, wheat farmers are making good profit from their produce after the government moved in to cap the buying price at Sh3,000 per 90kg bag.

The change of fortunes follows an arrangement between Cereal Millers Association, Ministry of Agriculture and Cereal Growers Association (CGA).

The three agreed that millers should only buy wheat from the export market if there is shortage of the produce from selected aggregation centres as from June.

The agreement followed the government’s move to lower duty on wheat imports from Europe and South America, which ironically have huge subsidies for farmers.

The duty was dropped from 25 per cent to 10 per cent making the imported wheat cheaper.

“The new price is a good thing from the government. Initially, brokers could come to our farms and purchase the produce from as low as Sh1,800 per 90kg bag, and sell it at even double the price,” said Harrison Ngeta, the Treasurer of Upendo Self-Help Group, which brings together 40 cereal farmers and traders in Nakuru County.

On the other hand, the millers prioritised purchasing wheat from brokers, who would always collect commission from farmers before delivering the produce on their behalf.

“The brokers would charge a commission of at least Sh50 per 90kg bag of wheat making up to Sh150,000 a day,” said Simon Masikonde, a farmer from Oloropa village in Narok.

But through the new wheat purchase plan, all farmers were vetted and issued with an identification card from CGA, which facilitated them to deliver their produce to the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) in Narok, and Cargil in Nakuru.

SUBSIDY PROGRAMME

“This is the first time farmers have seen the real value of their crop,” said Anthony Tanui, the Silo Manager at the NCPB in Narok County. “This plan should be expanded to help farmers reduce post-harvest losses, which has always been a challenge to those who cannot get immediate market for their produce,” he said.

Carl Tundo, the Origination Manager at Cargil, said the government has the mandate to ensure that the cost of wheat production is at par with that in other countries for farmers to reap more.

“Farmers need subsidies on farm inputs, and they should get them at the right time to take advantage of prevailing weather conditions to plant in time and maximise their yields,” the former safari rally star told the Seeds of Gold.

The government has a subsidy programme on fertilisers for wheat farmers, which is meant to improve yields of wheat.

Kenya produces only 35 per cent of its national wheat demand.

This means that farmers have to compete against imported grain produced by their counterparts abroad, who apart from huge subsidies from their governments, enjoy superior infrastructural support.

So far, farmers from lower Narok region have already harvested and sold their produce through the new wheat purchase plan.