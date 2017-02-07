Varsity to train farmers on how to make yogurt

Tuesday February 7 2017

A technician stirs ingredients as he demonstrates yoghurt preparation.

A technician stirs ingredients as he demonstrates yoghurt preparation. In a bid to boost milk value addition, Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology has launched a project intended to train women dairy farmers and youth groups in rural areas, on yoghurt making. FILE PHOTO NATION MEDIA GROUP 

By JAMES KAMAU
A public university has launched a yogurt-making course for self-help groups.

Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) said the project, which mainly aims at helping farmers engage in value addition, also seeks to improve health among low-income Kenyans who are unable to afford the product sold in retail outlets.

JKUAT lead researcher, Dr Pamela Odhiambo said the project named, the Fiti Probiotic Yoghurt, is targeting 40,000 women dairy farmers and youth groups in rural areas.

The groups will also be given start-up equipment. 

“Besides boosting economic returns of our rural communities, the initiative also targets health promotion among the consumers of the products,” said Dr Odhiambo.

The university’s food science department said yogurt had beneficial qualities when consumed that facilitate digestion, boosts immunity and has been proven useful in urinary tract health.

The initiative, JKUAT said seeks to promote top-down transfer of technology where student innovations will have a ready uptake channel that benefits community.

The research will also be replicated in Uganda and Tanzania as some of the participants in the project are drawn from the two East African countries .

JKUT said that the pilot phase is targeting 16 self-help groups in six counties.

