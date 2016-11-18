By SATURDAY NATION TEAM

More by this Author

MY BROILERS ARE LOSING WEIGHT AT FOUR WEEKS

I keep broilers but at four weeks when I introduce pellets, I record decreased weight gain. What would be the cause?

Ruth

Physical form of feed highly influences broiler performance. These forms range from mash, crumble to pellet.

The pellet is simply compressed mash feed and is mostly preferred as it increases voluntary feed intake hence reduces wastage while increasing body weight due to high feed conversion rate.

Given that broilers are reared for at most eight weeks before slaughter, biologically these birds are chicks and are very sensitive to any slight changes in management.

Therefore, abrupt change from mash to pellet is likely to cause digestive disturbance as the system is already adapted to mash feeds.

Consequently, this will discourage feed intake and result in low body weights. This may, however, be managed by gradual introduction of the pellet feed while still feeding the mash and monitoring how the birds are responding to the change.

In addition, size of the pellets play a role in broiler performance and in that case, the pellets should be an eighth inch and quarter inch for the diameter and length, respectively.

For the market, consider the following avenues; groceries, supermarkets and food service institutions.

Sophie Miyumo,

Department of Animal Sciences,

Egerton University.

****

MY FARM IS COVERED IN BIO-SLURRY

I come from Gatundu South and I would like to farm but the shamba is so wet with biogas slurry. How do I reclaim the farm and would it be good for crop farming?

Sheila

The wet substance is known as bio-slurry, one of the major products from a biogas plant.

It is a digested substrate with almost no smell and is more liquid than the undigested dung, therefore, it has multiple benefits such as increasing agricultural productivity and long-term soil fertility.

Despite the several benefits, its value may not be realised if its quality is poor. One factor that affects its quality is management, which is the problem you are facing.

Distribution of liquid slurry needs good management to avoid overflow to the field, which can subsequently cause problems.

A farmer poses next to a biogas plant in her farm. Bio-slurry, the digested substrate from the plant, has multiple benefits such as increasing agricultural productivity and long-term soil fertility in the farm. FILE PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

The excessive flow to your field is as a result of increased slope of overflow channel during construction. This allows in-excess flow of bio-slurry into the field all seasons, wet or dry.

This can be corrected by repairing the overflow slope. Note that excessive flow of bio-slurry will create swamps in any farmed field or thick dried layers of the slurry seal off the roots of crops from oxygen supply.

Take care not to block overflow too, since it can lead to malfunctioning of the bio-digester. Crops that can be grown include vegetables, maize, cassavas, fodder grass or even flowers.

Note that a clever and realistic planning of the site of bio-slurry utilisation is the key to an economical biogas unit.

Felix Akatch Opinya,

Department of Animal Science,

Egerton University.

****

MY CHICKENS ARE DYING AFTER VACCINATION

I have about 10 chickens but I don’t have good housing. Please give me basic housing ideas for small, big and medium units, vaccination and feeding.

I gave my chickens Newcastle vaccine two months ago, but instead of thriving, they are dying one by one. Please assist.

Duncan

Put the following factors into perspective before you start. Do a feasibility study to identify your potential market outlet, whether egg, meat or both as this will also guide on the type/breed of bird you should keep.

Resource availability should be considered as this will influence the scale of production and the type of management you should employ.

Depending on the type of chickens you intend to keep, proper planning of housing facilities requires knowledge of management and environmental needs during the various stages of the chickens’ life.

Vaccinating a hen. If vaccines are administered when birds are under stress, poor nutrition or have poor health status, the birds’ immune system will likely fail to produce antibodies resulting to the birds becoming sick or worse, die. FILE PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Generally, you should ensure the site of construction is well-drained, elevated but fairly level, have no strong winds and have accessible source of water.

Use floor space of 4 to 6 birds/metre square (layers) and 11 to 15 birds/metre square (broilers). This will allow you to determine the house measurement you require depending on the number of birds.

Ensure the width of the building does not exceed 9m for efficient cross-ventilation while the height of wall should not exceed 2m from foundation to roof line.

Get in touch with me on [email protected] for the house design. For vaccination, the schedule should be Newcastle disease (+IB) at week 1 and 3, gumboro at week 2 and 4, fowl typhoid at week 9 and fowl pox at week 18.

Vaccines contain disease-causing pathogens in weak or killed form and are intended to stimulate the immune system to produce antibodies to fight the disease.

Therefore, if administered when birds are under stress, poor nutrition or have poor health status, the birds’ immune system will likely fail to produce antibodies resulting to the birds becoming sick or worse they die.

Sophie Miyumo,

Department of Animal Sciences,

Egerton University.

****

PEST ATTACK ON MANGOES

I am from Thika and last season, my mangoes had lots of worms. The trees have just began to flower again.

Please advise what to spray and when to spray to avoid the loss encountered because of the worms.

Also would tree tomato, apples, and strawberry do well here? Where can I buy in Thika?

Farmer

Most mango fruit pest attacks occur after fruit set. It is, therefore, recommended to spray the mango trees with insecticides when the trees have started forming (pinhead fruits).

A mango farmer checks on her fruits. It is recommended to spray the mango trees with insecticides when the trees have started forming (pinhead fruits), to curb the spread of mango fruit pests. FILE PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Alternatively, use traps containing pheromones to eliminate the insects. Tree tomatoes, apples and strawberries can grow well in some areas around Thika.

Kindly contact the Horticultural section, KALRO Thika for more information.

Sylvans Ochola,

Department of Crops, Horticulture and soils,

Egerton University.

****

GROWING PARSLEY AND PEPINO MELONS

I would like to grow parsley and pepino melon. Is there any ready market for the two?

Where can I get seeds in Eldoret?

Emily Tanui.

Seeds of Gold featured farmer Jesse, who grows pepino melon seedlings in Nyeri and he can be reached on 0722535987.

There is also a group in Limuru growing the melon for export.

However, their condition is that you must be a registered member of that team to work with them.

Peter Caleb, Horticulture Scientist,

Department of Crops, Horticulture and Soils,

Egerton University.

****

I’D LIKE TO GROW ONIONS

I am a new farmer and I’d like to grow bulb onions in Eldoret. Is the weather ideal?

Josephine

Highest yields and best quality bulbs are obtained at >1,000m a.s.l. although reasonable crop may be realised at lower altitudes. Bulbs form at relatively high temperatures.

Vegetative growth best occurs at 18-250C. At temperatures less than 150C, bulbs do not form. At >250C, bulbs assume maturity before they reach economic size resulting in low yields.

Flowers rarely form in regions of high temperatures because a cool period is necessary for initiation of flowering (<70C).

Bulb onions. In the crops' cultivation, phosphorous is important for their root growth while potassium is important for bulbing. FILE PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Seedlings are fairly tolerant to high rainfall. High rainfall towards crop maturity may result in increased incidences of thick necks.

Adequate soil moisture is required throughout the growing season for optimum yields. Bulb onions require soils rich in organic matter.

Sandy loams are most suitable. Ideal soil pH is 5.8-6.8 but crop may grow on acid soils. It is recommended to maintain good levels of phosphorous and potassium in the soil.

Phosphorous is important for root growth while potassium is important for bulbing.

Carol Mutua,

Department of Crops, Horticulture and Soils,