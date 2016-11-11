My 19 years with pineapples, and why I’ll not quit

By IRENE MUGO

More by this Author

The late morning sun is searing as Seeds of Gold team visits Godfrey Kibubu’s pineapple farm in Tambaya, Mukurwe-ini, Nyeri County.

We find the 59-year-old on the farm harvesting a section of the fruits as he walks around checking on others.

His two acres host 30,000 fruits of the crop that he has farmed for the last 19 years after quitting coffee.

Kibubu says he quit coffee due to poor payments that did not match his investment into the crop.

Pineapples have, therefore, been a source of his livelihood since then.

“Pineapples washed away the pain I got from coffee. I earn up to Sh10,000 a week and harvest throughout the year save during cold season,” he says, adding he sells a fruit from Sh30 to Sh50 depending on the size.

The farmer further sells pineapple seedlings, which he propagates, at Sh20 each.

He propagates the seedlings from the crown by removing the lower leaves, then storing them until they are dry and start to produce roots.

The ideal soil pH for the crop is between four and seven, which is the case in Tambaya. Favourable altitudes range from 600 to 1, 800 metres above sea level.

“I plant the seedlings in 5-10cm deep hole, spaced at 30 by 60cm. I then mulch the crops with dry grass to reduce evaporation. Later, I add compost manure to boost nutrients, especially if leaves have a reddish, purple tinge indicating that the crop is starving,” says Kibubu, noting the fruits should not be closer to one another to prevent competition for nutrients and enable easy management.

Harvesting is twice per year and it goes on for three months.

CONSTANT SUPPLY OF MANURE

“The fruits don’t ripen at once and on average, I can harvest a third of the total population of the fruits, getting from 400 to 600 fruits per week,” says Kibubu, who plants the fruits in different portions to enable him harvest them round the year.

His pineapples are of smooth cayenne variety, which he sourced a single planting material from a fellow farmer and has propagated from it all his current plants.

Going at the market place in search for customers is not his trend as they come to his farm. However, one of his major challenges is theft of his fruits.

Mukurwe-ini agricultural crop officer Gerald Kiuri says an acre hosts from 18,000 and 21,000 fruits with a farmer earning Sh200,000 during first harvest.

“As the harvesting season advances, the prices and income increases by half,” he says adding that for nutrition, the fruits require at least 15 tonnes of organic manure.

In addition, it is important to apply 150kg CAN fertiliser per acre when top dressing and foliar when it’s not raining since it is soluble and is absorbed through the leaves.

He advises farmers to feed the fruits with little water as if well-planted and mulched, the fruit recycles its own water.

“For the pineapple to root, it takes about one to three months but to test the progress you can tug the crown to see if the fruit is taking hold in the soil,” he says, adding one must not pull too hard to break the root.