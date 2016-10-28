BEST CROPS TO START WITH

I am about to lease 50 acres in Kilimambogo and I am thinking of growing onions.

I would love you to advice or suggest to me the best crop to start with, which matures faster, is easy to grow and is profitable.

Yusuf

Onion production is a good venture that will give you money within a short time. Other crops which you can plant and harvest in a short time and are profitable include potatoes, tomatoes, watermelon, cabbage and capsicum (green, red and yellow).

Carol Mutua,

Department of Crops, Horticulture and Soils, Egerton University.

KEEPING COWS IN NYANDARUA

My name is Lt Col (Rtd) Gichinga and I come from Kinangop in Nyandarua County.

I want to start a zero-grazing project on 10 acres but from what I have gathered, cows do not do well there because of the cold climate.

My questions are:

1. Is true that cows do not do well in cold places?

2. What can I do if I want to start the project?

3. Where can I go for a course on zero-grazing, silage making and other related issues?

4. What type of cowsheds can I construct to mitigate the issue of cold weather?

Nyandarua County is among the prime areas in Kenya conducive for dairy cattle production due to the advantage of cool climate and ample land sizes.

To ensure success in your enterprise, it is worth consulting qualified animal scientists and attending dairy farming trainings by reputable institutions.

The animal scientist can be sourced from county government livestock offices while trainings can be attended in institutions such as Egerton University.

Although mostly ignored by farmers, housing is a key determinant in livestock production. Each climatic scenario may require adjustments of the basic livestock structure to ensure comfort and security.

A farmer attends to his dairy cows in a zero-grazing unit. Nyandarua County is among the prime areas in Kenya conducive for dairy cattle keeping. FILE PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Details for a recommended zero grazing unit can be downloaded from http://www.dropbox.com/s/fdbnbxvb03ycgim/Zero%20Grazing%20Housing.pdf?dl=0.

For Nyandarua, due to heavy rains and prolonged cold seasons, ensure the cattle house is properly roofed with gradually slanting semi-coarse floor and if possible, solid half perimeter walls.

When siting, ensure the house does not face the direction of the wind as this will predispose the cows to pneumonia.

If the entire land size (10 acres) is set for dairy production, it can be adequate for about 10 dairy cows and pasture.

Wangui, James Chege,

Egerton University, Department of Animal Sciences and RPLRP (K), Wajir County.

EXPERT’S CONTACT

I wish to get in touch with Carol Mutua of Egerton University.

Amos

You can get in touch with me through [email protected]

Carol Mutua,

Department of Crops, Horticulture and Soils, Egerton University.

TIPS ON GROWING ONIONS

It’s my first time to grow onions under irrigation in dry areas in Machakos. I am kindly requesting information on how to improve production from Jambar.

Mutinda

Jambar F1 is a high-yielding onion variety.

If you are irrigating, make sure you water the onions moderately every week because very dry conditions will cause splitting of the bulbs.

It is also advisable to irrigate in the morning and not during the day as the water will evaporate. If you are irrigating in the evening, avoid wetting the onion leaves as moisture will encourage diseases.

Ensure that you weed regularly.

Carol Mutua,

Department of Crops, Horticulture and Soils, Egerton University.

MARKET FOR CAPSICUM

I have been dreaming of planting capsicum (hoho) but always wonder where to get the market for my produce.

Could you people help me get the market?

Philip

A market vendor displays capsicum for sale at the Wakulima Market in Nairobi. Yellow capsicums are particularly in high demand. FILE PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

You cannot lack market for capsicums in supermarkets, fresh vegetable shops, institutions, groceries and even open air markets.

Yellow capsicums are selling like gold. You can also export but your capsicums have to conform to the export standards.

Carol Mutua,

Department of Crops, Horticulture and Soils, Egerton University.

FARMING SWEET POTATOES

I am interested in sweet potato farming in Homa Bay or Vihiga counties. Kindly advise if the areas are favourable?

Asami

The climatic conditions of both counties are favourable for sweet potato farming.

However, there are no well-established cooperatives in the counties that buy the produce from the farmers.

A sweet potato farmer displays her produce in her Bungoma farm. Climatic conditions for both Homa Bay and Vihiga are also favourable for sweet potato farming. FILE PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Sylvans Ochola,

Department of Crops, Horticulture and Soils, Egerton University.

WHERE TO BUY BREADFRUIT SEEDLINGS

Please guide me on where I can get breadfruit seedlings in Kenya, and please advise if the crop can do well in Western Kenya, especially in Busia.

Anthony Otieno

Please contact Bonsai Global on [email protected] or call 0714612084

Carol Mutua,

Department of Crops, Horticulture and Soils, Egerton University.

PALM OIL EXTRACTOR

I planted several trees of palm oil some years ago but I have a challenge of extracting the oil.

Where can I get the extractor either locally or abroad?

Nelson Mahebo

Please contact Doing Machinery, China through [email protected] or call +86-371-56771 1823