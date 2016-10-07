Feedback: Tips on growing healthy tomatoes

I WANT TO GROW THE BEST TOMATOES

I am Raymond. I recently started a tomato venture and I am writing to seek advice on how best to go about it. I have put my seeds in the nursery bed and I am waiting to transplant. I have these questions:

1. For how long should I keep the mulch before I use a shade?

The mulch should be removed as soon as the seedlings start to germinate.

2. Do I need to use any fertiliser while they are in the nursery bed?

No, you don’t need if you didn’t apply the fertiliser or manure before you planted the tomato seeds.

Before you transplant, apply farmyard manure in the field at a rate of 20 tonnes/ha and then 200kg/ha DSP (10g/plant) when transplanting.

Later you can top dress with 100kg/ha CAN in two splits, first when the plants are 20-25cm and second split 3-5 weeks later.

Carol Mutua,

Department of Crops, Horticulture and Soils, Egerton University.

TEACH ME HOW TO GROW KIKUYU GRASS

I would like to plant a lawn of Kikuyu grass in Usenge, Siaya County.

Kindly advise on the best way to go about it, from killing the weeds, tilling, planting the seeds and until the lawn matures.

Anne-Marie

Kikuyu grass is a highly nutritious pasture that is adaptable to a wide range of climatic and soil conditions.

It can be established either from seeds or vegetative materials, though the former is slower. Where seeds are used, conventional establishment techniques are recommended.

Sow seeds when the soil is moist to facilitate establishment or time the onset of rains. It responds well to irrigation, and is most active when humidity is high.

Applying nitrogenous fertiliser also encourages vigorous growth and to obtain maximum yield, but not when the soil is very dry.

Control of weeds can be done by herbicides as the grass is very sensitive to competition. Once established, grazing management should be observed to maximise leaf growth and minimise stem expansion.

Graze at the right leaf stage, about 4.5cm high, to optimise animal performance. Young leaves contain very high levels of potassium, which may block the uptake of magnesium thereby causing milk fever or other metabolic problems when grazed on.

Equally, at older stage, the crude fibre is high, thus, lowering the high crude protein level of this wonder grass.

For further reading on how to establish and manage the pasture, please refer to Seeds of Gold issue of August 27.

Felix Akatch Opinya,

Department of Animal Science, Egerton University.

KEEPING FISH IN CAGES

I am about to start a fish farming venture on one of the beaches in Lake Victoria using cage technology.

I would be glad to hear from the experts concerning the type of fingerlings, how many per cage measuring 2x2m, the type of food to be given and at what stage for maximum yields and how to ensure high quality fish for commercial purposes.

Eric J.O

Egerton University has an established fish hatchery at Agro-Science Park which specialises in the production of both tilapia and catfish fingerlings.

Harvesting fish reared under the cage system in Lake Victoria. FILE PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

In your case, cage culture will suite best the tilapias, which you can stock up to 200 per cage. On feeding, I recommend you to visit the nearby rice plants to buy rice bran which you can mix with fish meal, wheat bran, sunflower or cottonseed cake to come up with an affordable diet.

Alex Akidiva,

Department of Biological Sciences, Egerton University.

FARMING POTATOES

I am King’ori Samuel and I intend to farm Irish potatoes in Mawingu in Kinangop. As a first-time farmer, I have spent some time going through articles on potato farming.

Some articles are putting the potential production of an acre at 80-100 bags. Some experienced farmers are citing that they harvested 60 bags per acre with others even getting 30.

Here are my questions:

1. What is the maximum potential production capacity for an acre?

About 90-100 bags, but the average production per acre is 90 bags with good management practices.

2. What are the management practices from day one to the last that will give me the maximum yield? What certified seeds and fertilisers should I use?

Propagation and Planting: Potatoes are propagated by use of tubers. Tubers should be certified to be free of diseases. You can buy certified seeds from stockiest like Kisima Foundation.

The most common potato breeds are Tigoni, Kenya Mpya, Asante and Shangi.

Earthing up: It is done when stems are 10-15cm high to ensure that tubers don’t develop in loose soil. Earthing up also prevents tubers from exposure to sunlight, especially on irrigated crop.

Fertilisers: Apply up to 20 tonne/ha organic manure together with P and K fertilisers before planting depending on soil fertility.

It is recommended to base P and K rates on soil test results. A nitrogenous fertiliser is later applied as a top dress immediately before earthing up or ridging at a rate of 100kg/ha.

Weeding: Several shallow cultivations are necessary to eliminate weeds, the last one being combined with earthing up. Pre-emergence herbicides may be used.

A farmer inspects his thriving Irish potato crops in Keiyo. FILE PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Diseases: The most common disease of potato is blight which can be controlled by spraying with fungicides.

Harvesting: Starts 90-120 days from planting depending on cultivar and environment. Care should be taken during lifting of tubers to avoid damage especially if meant for storage.

3. What are the possible gross margins that I can get from an investment on an acre?

According to graduatefarmer.co.ke, the price per bag of potato is about Sh2,000 currently and the average production per acre is 90 bags.

This will give you an income of Sh180,000. The production cost is Sh62,000, therefore, your net income will be Sh112,000. But the price of the potato bags may vary depending on the supply.

4. Which other high value crop can do well in the Kinangop? I am thinking of strawberry or tree tomatoes.

You can also try onions and tomatoes.