MY PASSION FRUITS HAVE SEVERAL DISEASES

I am currently managing a four-acre farm of passion fruits, but the crop is not doing well as fungal diseases are rampant.

Two months ago, the crop had brown spots but we managed to control them. However, anthracnose did set in after a week.

It is now defoliating and there’s die back plus immature fruit fall. Right now I am in the process of removing the fallen leaves.

How can I help this crop? Any advice will be highly appreciated.

Judith Atieno

The growth habit of passion fruit, especially if the orchard is not well managed, attracts a lot of bacterial, fungal, Oomycetes and viral diseases.

Generally, cultural practices coupled with pesticides application is enough to control most passion fruit diseases.

Improve aeration of the orchard by raising the crop above ground, and prune branches that show die-back symptoms.

Care should be taken to avoid spreading the disease to healthy trees during pruning. Kindly send the images of the infected crop, and the fruits (if any) for further expert advice.

Sylvans Ochola,

Department of Crops, Horticulture and Soils,

Egerton University.

****

MAKING POULTRY FEEDS

I have a problem with the high cost and poor quality of poultry feeds.

So I thought if I made my own, I could save a little money and have a good product. I would be very happy to learn how to make my own feeds after obtaining ingredients from a supplier.

Patrick Kanore, Kiambu

The Department of Animal Sciences at Egerton University (Njoro campus) carries out one day training on formulation of poultry diets for laying, meat and the breeding birds.

A young poultry farmer feeds her chicken. FILE PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

If interested, kindly get in touch with Sophie Miyumo on [email protected] to inquire on the date and costs.

Sophie Miyumo,

Department of Animal Sciences,

Egerton University.

****

I WANT DAIRY GOATS

I am keeping the Ukambani breed of goats and I want to introduce Toggenburg or German Alpine. Where can I get advice and the breeds?

Kinguyu Boniface

In my understanding, the ‘Ukambani breed’ is the Small East African goat or indigenous goat reared in many regions. If so, then your aim is to upgrade to dairy goat farming, congratulations.

Considering the climatic conditions of your region, crosses between the milk goat breeds or dual purpose are best for you.

A dairy goat handler milks a Toggenburg goat in Murang'a. Crosses between milk goat breeds or dual purpose are best suited for semi-arid climatic conditions. FILE PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Information concerning these two breeds can be sought from the Kitui Mwingi Goat Breeders Association and the Dairy Goat Association of Kenya (DGAK).

Felix Akatch Opinya,

Department of Animal Science,

Egerton University.

****

CANE TECHNOLOGIES

I am 24 and I have great and wide knowledge on the sugar industry.

Currently, I have new technologies to assist farmers and the industry at large but due to finances, I am unable.

I have had a chance of working in Mumias Sugar, lived there for 22 years, done a lot of research in the surrounding zones, and recently I have worked as a field supervisor for Butali Sugar.

I have a project that will create employment, assist farmers acquire seed cane at the cheapest price ever, ways to make own cheapest manure and improved quality cane.

I was to start my research in Uganda but I can’t due to finances. Kindly help me assist my fellow youth get empowered through these projects.

Imbenzi Johnmark

Your projects, if viable, have the potential of solving most problems in the sugarcane growing counties and beyond.

I would recommend that you seek audience with the county government or the nearest sugar factory and share the ideas with them.

Sylvans Ochola,

Department of Crops,

Horticulture and Soils.

****

I WANT TO GROW TREES FOR COMMERCIAL USE

I am planning to venture into timber business by planting some eucalyptus trees to be precise and I am hoping to do this project in Siaya.

Tending Eucalyptus trees in a largescale plantation. Eucalyptus can do well in most parts of the country. FILE PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Tell me in depth what kind of trees I should go for and if it’s suitable for the climate in the county as well? Also, the logistics involved in terms of marketing and if it’s a business worth venturing.

Farmer

There is no business that is not worth venturing into, provided you have a clear business plan and target market for the produce.

Eucalyptus can do well in most parts of the county. Due to high water use of the tree, it is advisable to use non-agricultural land, or wastelands.

Sylvans Ochola,

Department of Crops, Horticulture and Soils, Egerton University.

****

GROWING CANOLA

I am interested in farming canola but all agrovets I have visited don’t stock seeds.

Please guide me to a reliable source.

Karuri Mwangi

Canola is a “new crop” in Kenya that is not grown in most areas or by many farmers, thus many agrovets are not likely to stock the seeds.

Hybrid canola (Belinda) from Bayer East Africa Ltd is sold in 10kg packs, purposely for large-scale farming. Contact Bayer through +254 20 8600000, to be directed to the agrovet (s) near you.

Sylvans Ochola,

Department of Crops, Horticulture and Soils,