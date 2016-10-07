Here’s formula to get more milk from cows

By CAROLINE WAMBUI

More by this Author

It is frosty as we navigate Mpukone village in Kathangari, Meru, to Ndegwa Farm, some 37km from the county headquarters.

Kenneth Gitonga, the CEO of Meru Dairy Union, is busy on the farm, which he owns, issuing instructions to a worker.

The farmer keeps six calves, 10 heifers, seven dry, and 12 lactating cows. The animals are chewing the cud when we arrive, the cold weather having not dampened their spirit.

Gitonga says he gets an average of 320 litres of milk a day from the 12 animals, with the lowest offering 25 litres and the highest being 40.

And he attributes this production to his deliberate efforts to make his cows comfortable.

“I always ensure my animals are stress-free and the environment they live in offers them comfort. Poorly designed stalls can lead to injuries, abrasions and diseases such as mastitis,” says the 43-year-old.

Gitonga offers the animals total mixed ration depending on each’s production, which they feed on throughout the day with dairy meal supplement provided at 5am, 1:30pm and 8:30pm for the lactating cows.

The shed is cleaned thrice a day and kept dry to keep diseases at bay and enable the animals rest.

“A clean shed minimises bacteria growth, offers the animals a comfortable place to lie and promotes optimal udder growth.”

Cynthia Mwende, an animal science graduate from Egerton University and a consultant with SNV, says for optimum production, farmers should focus on the Cow Signals Diamond, a concept that involves proper feeding, offering of plenty of clean water, light, air, rest and space.

According to the concept, every extra hour resting equals a litre of milk per animal per day.

“It pays to invest in good bedding material and to handle cows with care and let them stay in a good environment. For maximum production, cows should rest for 14 hours a day,” says Mwende, who started working with Gitonga last October when the animals were offering an average of 150 litres a day.

A GOOD COW-SHED

She attributes increased production to implementation of the concept.

More resting, according to her, increases rumination as there is increased blood circulation to mammary system. On average, cows should chew cud between 55-70 times per session, which is a sign of good health.

“The amount of time a cow spends lying is influenced by many factors among them facilities, management and the physiological status such as pregnancy.

Depriving a cow adequate resting time may result in physiological and behavioural stress leading to altered feeding pattern and reduced milk yield.”

A good cowshed, according to her, should not have a slippery floor neither should the floor have holes nor contain some objects that may hurt the animal’s hooves.

“The floor should be well-drained as a watery environment will soften the hooves making them vulnerable to injuries that cause distress,” says Mwende, adding that a farmer should spend at least 30 minutes every day in a shed watching his animals to understand signals that show they are uncomfortable.

This way, you get to know better your cows and notice any change in behaviour and make timely management decisions. Cows communicate in signs, which are easily noticed when observing them routinely.

Philip Oketch, a consultant in Meru with Policy and Markets, says the cowshed should be well-ventilated to allow free flow of air to curb respiratory problems and transmission of other diseases.

“Lack of proper ventilation can lead to high moisture levels as manure gases, pathogens and dust concentrations create an adverse environment for the cows. Humid air full of gases from the dung affects the airways and lungs making the cows very vulnerable to pneumonia, especially when temperatures drop at night,” Oketch explains.

GOOD VENTILATION

A constant supply of fresh air from a well-ventilated shed is key to remove heat and humidity from animals’ environment and keep them healthy and productive.

Cows constantly produce heat and moisture mostly as part of fermentation and they continuously have to lose heat through respiration by evaporating moisture in their airwaves.

Kenneth Gitonga a dairy farmer and the CEO of Meru Dairy Union, in his farm named Ndegwa Farm in Meru. PHOTO | CAROLINE WAMBUI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

“The skin plays a role in the cooling process and when they have a problem losing body heat, heat stress sets in reducing feed intake, milk production and fertility,” says Oketch.

Gitonga, who invested Sh500,000 into the business, sells his milk to Meru Dairy Union through Abogeta Dairy Society at Sh35.

The farm stocks up to 150 tonnes of silage and produces biogas on a 90 cubic metres digester. His target is to produce 500 litres of milk from the same animals.

“Dairy farming pays, I have purchased five acres of land, refurbished my house and pay school fees from my cows,” says Gitonga.

Simple ways to ensure the cow is comfortable