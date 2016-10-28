A-Z of growing beetroots that will fetch more in market

By CAROL MUTUA

It is a vegetable which belongs to the chenopodiaceae family, together with spinach and has many medicinal uses.

However, it is consumed either in fruit or vegetable salads, boiled or pickled in vinegar.

In Japan and Indonesia, the leaves are consumed. Chemicals in the roots can be extracted and used to make food colours.

In Kenya, the main producing counties are Nakuru, Kiambu and Tharaka Nithi.

Ecological requirements

Beetroot is a hardy and cool weather crop and it can be grown throughout the year as long as there is enough water. It requires a temperature of 18-250C.

Very hot conditions are not good as they result to poor colour of the roots and this lowers the quality. The soil should be deep, well drained, loose, loamy to sandy soils. Soil pH should be 6.0-7.0.

Propagation

Beetroot is propagated from seeds which are sown directly in the main seedbed. The land should be prepared to a fine tilth before the sowing.

Furrows which are 30cm apart are made and the spacing between the seeds is 10cm. The seed rate is 6-7kg per hectare.

Irrigation

It should be done immediately after sowing the seeds. Beetroot requires a lot of water for faster growth, therefore, irrigation should be practised during the dry season.

Avoid overwatering as it leads to too much vegetative growth at the expense of root development. If the beetroots lack water, the resulting roots will be woody.

Weeding

Regular weeding should be practised because weeds compete with the crops and lead to low yields. During weeding, earthing up should be done to cover the roots and prevent exposure to the sun.

Use of fertiliser and manure

Beetroot responds well to both organic manure and inorganic fertiliser. Some 10-15 tonnes/ha of farmyard manure should be mixed thoroughly with the soil during land preparation.

A basal application of 60kg N/ha, 160kg P/ha and 100kg K/ha is recommended. One month after planting the seeds, 60kg N/ha is applied.

Crop rotation should be practised to maintain soil fertility and prevent build-up of pests and diseases.

Harvesting

Starts two months after planting the seeds when they are tender and good for salads. Harvesting is done by pulling after which the tops are removed and the roots washed.

The roots are then graded according to their size and packed in polythene bags. If beetroots are left in the soil for a long time, the roots become woody and are not tasty.

Diseases and pests

i) Leaf spot: brown to grey spots on leaves. Control: crop rotation and use of fungicides.

ii) Damping off: death of seedlings and black roots. Control: plant in a well-drained soil, seed treatment by use of fungicides.

Pests include beetles, which feed on the stems resulting to death of seedlings, and rootknot nematodes that cause swellings on the roots, stunted growth and malformed roots.

Spray bettles with insecticides and regularly weed while for nematodes, grow resistant varieties.

Benefits of beetroot

i) Lowers blood pressure and boosts stamina.

iii) Fights inflammation as it contains betaine which protects cells, proteins and enzymes from environmental stress.

iii) Source of dietary fibre and has anti-cancer properties as it contains phytonutrients. The crop is rich in vitamin B (reduces birth defect risks) and vitamin C (good for bones, liver, kidneys and pancreas).

