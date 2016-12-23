By BRIAN OKINDA

Artificial Insemination (A.I) services providers and the livestock breeding sector are set to benefit from the introduction of a new innovative technology in semen storage and preservation.

Produced by the U.S-based Worthington Industries and Global Good in partnership with Intellectual Ventures, the innovative AIS 1.5 and AIS 3 AI shield refrigerators come equipped with the advanced AI shield canisters for holding the samples.

This makes the refrigerators able to provide longer hold times for extended-term storage of semen at cryogenic temperatures, durability and optimum performance even in the most rugged conditions and absolute protection of the semen samples it holds.

Speaking during the launch of the products, Rolf Morselt, the products’ sales manager for Europe and Africa said the refrigerators are capable of fully protecting frozen bull semen for extended durations of time and are also affordable to the farmers.

Also present at the launch, African Breeders Services – Total Cattle Management Ltd (ABS TCM Ltd) Managing Director, who also heads the products’ distribution in the country, Nathaniel Makoni said that the AI shields provide requisite conditions for a higher conception rate, increased semen viability and increased productivity due to their ability to protect the semen samples from temperature swings.

PEAK CONDITION PRESERVATION

For a long time, many A.I service providers have been using basic ways in handling the AI samples, such as using thermos flasks, which are not only unreliable, but tend to lower the conception rate of the samples they hold.

However, the AIS refrigerators use liquid nitrogen in preserving the samples, keeping them at the peak conditions for A.I services especially when one intends to import the samples.

The AIS 3 and AIS 1.5 refrigerators are capable of preserving the semen at peak conditions for 25 and 13 days respectively, effectuating an ease in deployment of the products even to the rural locales, without the fear of diminishing the quality of the semen.

“The A.I sector in the country has gone through a series of innovations and technology since its inception, and the AI Shield is one of the many innovations we expect to see bolstering the sector for quality services provision,” said Dr Edwin Okila, a long-time veterinary and A.I practitioner in the country.