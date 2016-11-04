Mkulima Moments: Co-op tender opens doors for corruption

By JOSEPH MACHARIA

Mashambani Dairy Cooperative was recently honoured for being the best managed farmers’ group.

As you are aware, under my leadership, the cooperative was digitised making us tower over our peers.

Now, since the award came, I have been receiving various people both on my farm and at the office coming to congratulate me – so I thought.

Among those who paid me a courtesy call last week to talk about the honour and many other things was Mzee Jeremiah.

“I have come to personally thank you for your manly behaviour last week when my wife confronted me,” he said as he shook my hand.

His wife confronted him with a lodging receipt just when he wanted to scuttle my efforts to eliminate moles.

I saved him by affirming that he had indeed travelled to Machakos for Mashujaa Day – his alibi.

For the job well done, he squeezed in my palm Sh1,000 and said he would return later to talk about the tender, which we had advertised, for repair of the cooperative building.

About an hour later, Tesh, the beautiful banker surprised me by sending a lorry of sand with several bags of cement to my farm.

GIFTS GALORE

At first I thought it was by mistake but she followed with a call saying I can use the material to build a new cowshed.

On Wednesday last week, Kabeca, our cooperative treasurer, was at it offering me two cockerels saying he wanted to wish me an early Christmas.

Not left behind was Mukwanju, a hardware owner.

Mukwanju, a hefty man known for ordering 2kg of meat and six beers at Makutano town was accompanied by a plump woman.

They came early to the farm and found me giving some instructions to Wekesa. They parked their Nissan Double Cabin pick up near the store.

I know Mukwanju very well but I never knew he knew me by my three names.

“Why are you surprised?” he asked, seeing the look on my face.

He did not mince words.

“This lady is Marion wa Mutahi. She runs Block Bit Sons Engineering Ltd from the city. We want to discuss some business,” he said as he introduced me to the woman as the able chairman of the best performing cooperative society.

He then pulled me aside. “Chairman, I saw you advertised for the renovation of the cooperative. We want to help you do that job and we shall make you happy,” he said.

I then remembered the notices we had put around about the renovation, which was to be financed by international partners from The Hague.

“This woman can quote Sh3 million and do the job with half the money. You know then we can have something for Christmas,” he said.

Mukwanju continued. “You see, I would be the one selling the materials and still there we can have something more. Hiyo maneno iko aje? “

MY DILEMMA

It dawned on me my visitors were tenderprenuers and were seeking my intervention to have them win the tender. Even before I could respond, my phone rang.

It was Wakageorge, “Usinisahau. Ile kalorry ya brother kanaweza beba mawe na simiti.”

I feigned some ignorance and shot back. “Lorry inabeba mawe wapi?”

Wakageorge was surprised. “So you want to say you won’t give us some work in the renovation. Hizo mamillion zote utakula peke yako?” I quickly disconnected.

Mukwanju did not allow me to say a word and pulled me to where the woman was. “I have talked to chairman. There is no problem. Endelea,” he told her.

The woman immediately pulled bundles of Sh1,000 from her bag and stuffed in my trouser pocket saying,

“When the job comes, we shall split the profit. Nothing will go wrong. This is just 10 per cent,” she said, before the two walked away as they waved at me. I waved back feebly.

Still surprised with the turn of events, a message from Wandia hit my inbox.

“Sweet… hio tender niaje? I can supply paints.”

Next week we will have a board meeting, with the main agenda being the opening of tender documents.

I can not believe how the tender had made me weak and compromised my integrity to the point of accepting a bribe.