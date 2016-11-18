Mkulima Moments: Job at stake as tenderprenuers fight back

By JOSEPH MACHARIA

My integrity as the chairman of Mashambani Dairy Cooperative has been on a knife’s edge in the last few days.

There are claims that I sponsored hooligans to disrupt the tender awarding ceremony so that I can hide my transgressions.

Well, while you and I know I did not do such a thing, the rumour has gained currency, with Mzee Jeremiah taking it far and wide. Now I hear there is a plot to oust me as the chairmanship of Mashambani cooperative.

Apparently, the old man, who has no evidence he gave me Sh1,000 that I used to buy salt lick for my animals, is mad that the tender did not go his way.

He has vowed to write to the anti-corruption authority to invite them to scrutinise the happenings at the society. If he does this, that may be my end because I would have to step aside.

Interestingly, he does not want only the society audited, he wants also my lifestyle and my farm.

“How can somebody buy a milking machine, put up a new zero-grazing unit and drip system in less than two months?” Mzee Jeremiah queried.

“We know where he got the money from. We shall release the names and the amounts he received. Hata ajue elfu yangu haitapotea kama za wengine,” added Mzee Jeremiah at Check Point Hotel.

He alleged the reason I went for the tender was because I wanted to build the new cowshed on my farm. “The reason Mashambani Dairy cannot pay Sh40 per litre of milk delivered is because of the business deals that take place in the name of marketing our dairy,” he further claimed.

MAKUTANO SACCO'S "BIG BROTHER"

Tesh called me but I never picked while Mzee Kabeca was overheard saying that he is planning revenge.

I expected Mukwanju and his plump brown lady friend to be more explosive because they gave me the most money but I was shocked. He texted me saying he will be looking forward to the next tender.

Wandia, my lovely girl, was more concerned whether I was injured during the commotion. She gave up on the tender.

I don’t know where all this fury will lead to. I am watching anxiously but if someone attempts to eject me from my position, I will take the battle to the courts.

That aside, a letter I received from Makutano Sacco this week showed that I still had a good name out there.

Makutano Dairy Sacco located some 7km away is our big brother. It was started more than 20 years ago and it had grown to a level where they were able to become the first dairy to process and package milk.

We aren’t yet there and so I rarely see them as competitors. To me, they are an example of where our vision should lead to. It is only that in the past two years since the founding chairman retired due to ill health, things haven’t been rosy.

For the first time in two decades, the sacco made its first loss. The loss meant most of the milk collected from farmers was not paid for and this led to an immediate outcry.

Even the governor visited the facility and instructed his cooperative executive to do all that is needed to save the sacco from going under.

THE LETTER

The letter to me was precise.

“Dear Honourable Mkulima,

We wish to invite you to be part our new team that is going to revamp the operations of Makutano Sacco, which is currently undergoing massive restructuring. We have kindly noted the success of your dairy cooperative, especially the digital work and we believe it is the way to go.”

“This letter is an invitation to consider working with us. We look forward to have you as we implement our new motto “Making Makutano Sacco great again”,

Yours Faithfully,

Benson Ngudi, Secretary.

Mr Ngudi gave me a call later. Speaking in a firm but hoarse voice, he said:

“We want you to make our dairy sacco great again,” he started.

“We have heard from far how you dealt with tenderprenuers who have even threatened your life,” he added.

“The employees of our sacco and the tenderprenuers have been working together, denying farmers payment. We made a loss of over Sh50 million in the last financial year despite farmers delivering milk,” he continued without allowing me to ask any question.