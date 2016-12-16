Fresh hope for pastoralists as residents adopt potato farming

By RUTH MBULA

An increasing number of Maasais are dropping cattle in favour of crop farming.

And lately, potatoes are the crops of choice for the Maasais in Trans Mara, Narok County.

Daniel Kirionki, 70, a resident of Munke village, is among those growing potatoes.

“For over 60 years, I have been a pastoralist but I am now tired of the life,” he said. Kirionki was introduced to potatoes by neighbour Simon Mokire.

“Here, we plant Tigoni and Asante potato varieties. We get our seeds from Molo Agricultural Development Corporation,” said Mokire.

“It only takes us three months before we harvest. Last season, I got more than Sh80,000 from my half-acre,” he added. Agriculture extension officers say farmers harvest 40 110kg bags from half-acre making the venture profitable.

The bags go for at least Sh2,000 each at the Kilgoris market, where Kirionki sells but in Kisii market, the price is Sh2,500.

The Korean government through Korea International Cooperation Agency is helping promote the crop.