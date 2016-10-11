By KEN BETT

A man in Marsabit collapsed and died as he underwent screening in the ongoing countrywide army recruitment exercises.

Ibrahim Godana Jilo, 19, fainted after running a lap around the stadium, said Lt-Col Vincent Pera, who was in charge of the exercise at Marsabit stadium.

Mr Jilo was rushed to Marsabit Referral Hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Marsabit Central police boss Mark Wanjala said the cause of his death had not been established. "We will wait until a postmortem is done. The body has been removed to the hospital's mortuary," he said.

In April, a 22-year-old man died in North Horr during a police recruitment exercise. Stephen Haate Helekwa fainted before completing a six-kilometre race he was participating in.