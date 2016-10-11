Youth dies during army recruitment exercise in Marsabit

Tuesday October 11 2016

A military officer checks the teeth of a recruit during the Kenya Defence Forces recruitment exercise at the Timau stadium in Buuri on September 27, 2016. A 19-year-old man died on Tuesday morning during a similar exercise at the Marsabit stadium. PHOTO | PHOEBE OKALL | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

  • The young man fainted after running a lap around the Marsabit stadium.
  • In April, a 22-year-old man died in North Horr during a police recruitment exercise.
By KEN BETT
A man in Marsabit collapsed and died as he underwent screening in the ongoing countrywide army recruitment exercises.

Ibrahim Godana Jilo, 19, fainted after running a lap around the stadium, said Lt-Col Vincent Pera, who was in charge of the exercise at Marsabit stadium.

Mr Jilo was rushed to Marsabit Referral Hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Marsabit Central police boss Mark Wanjala said the cause of his death had not been established. "We will wait until a postmortem is done. The body has been removed to the hospital's mortuary," he said.

In April, a 22-year-old man died in North Horr during a police recruitment exercise. Stephen Haate Helekwa fainted before completing a six-kilometre race he was participating in.

He was rushed to North Horr Health Centre, where he underwent treatment but later died.