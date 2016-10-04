Police impound 700 litres of illicit brew in Kericho
Police in Kericho County have impounded more than 700 litres of illicit alcohol that was being transported from western Kenya into the county.
County Commissioner Muktar Abdi said police were forced to open fire on a saloon car that was carrying the contraband after its driver declined to stop near the Majengo slum in Kericho Town.
This comes just three weeks after the police impounded more than 3,000 litres of chang’aa in Majengo and at Laibon estate in the same town.
"The driver escaped but we have leads on his whereabouts and we will catch up with him,” said Mr Abdi.
He said the driver escaped after the car rolled into a ditch.
Sachets of alcoholic drinks believed to have been smuggled into the country from Uganda were found in the car.
Mr Abdi cautioned private car owners to be wary of who they lease their vehicles to, as they may be using them to transport illicit brew.