Sugarcane farm destroyed in suspected arson

Last month, over 20 acres of sugarcane was destroyed by fire in the same area.

By RUTH MBULA

More by this Author

Police in Kilgoris are investigating the burning of 18 acres of mature sugarcane by unknown arsonists in Mapashi, on the Narok-Kisii border Monday night.

Speaking to the Nation, Trans Mara West Police Chief Alfred Muthua said the owner of the land, Kanyaga ole Kantai, had leased the land to four different individuals from neighbouring Kisii County.

"We are currently conducting investigations to establish who was behind the burning of the sugarcane and the motive behind it," said the police boss.

The value of the burnt cane was yet to be established.

Mr Muthua urged residents along the border to expose the arsonists, whose actions, he said, are a threat to peace between the communities living in the area.

According to Mr Muthua, members of the Kisii and Maasai communities have clashed in the past over the torching of sugarcane farms.

In the recent past, police arrested two people alleged to have destroyed over 2,500 trees in the same area.