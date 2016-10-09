By KALUME KAZUNGU

The Sh34.9 million which the Lamu County government has set aside for hospitality would be enough to buy at least 10 dialysis machines, according to The Biscuit Index.

The Biscuit Index is a data journalism tool developed by the Nation Media Group in partnership with Code for Kenya.

It uses public budget data to make citizens understand how county governments are spending their taxes and what other services this money can provide.

Lamu does not have dialysis machines in any of its hospitals, a situation that has forced most kidney patients to travel to Mombasa to seek treatment at Coast General Provincial Hospital, which has four machines. Other patients travel as far as Nairobi for dialysis.

A county official put the cost of a dialysis machine and related services at about Sh3 million.

The amount on hospitality would also be enough to purchase five extra ambulance boats to add to the four existing ones and distribute them to various islands that are situated hundreds of kilometres away across the ocean.

According to the National Council for Population and Development, Lamu, which has a population of 128,310, is among the six counties selected from a group of 15 with the highest burden of maternal deaths.

That would mean that if the Sh34.9 million was redirected to purchasing ambulance boats, the situation would be alleviated since pregnant women from various islands seek medical attention from King Fahad County Hospital on Lamu Island.

Currently, the hospital has only two ambulance boats bought by the county government at a cost of Sh7 million each.

Two others, which were donated by a UK-based organisation, were taken to Faza Sub-County Hospital and Kiwayu Dispensary, all in Lamu East.

The region has also experienced a dry spell in some areas and more than 30,000 residents are facing hunger.

The Sh34.9 million would feed those affected for a period of at least one month.