Moi Sindo Girls in Suba, Homa Bay County, whose second building was Thursday gutted down by fire, has been closed down.

All the students, including Form Four candidates, were sent home Friday in the wake of another tragedy that saw properties of more than 300 girls burnt down.

School Principal Mrs Roseline Ochieng said they opted to release the students to allow those who had lost their property to replace them.

She said the Form Four candidates are expected back next Monday to continue with preparations for next month's KCSE.

The school's dining hall, which had been converted into a makeshift sleeping room after a dormitory was burnt three weeks ago, caught fire at 7.30pm Thursday after the students had gone for evening preps.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established.