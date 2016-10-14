By GEORGE MUNENE

A member of parliament on Friday dismissed elections done by Kirinyaga governor to elect Jubilee Party leaders in the region.

Gichugu MP Njogu Barua said the activity conducted by Governor Joseph Ndathi was forced down on the people.

The exercise saw Tana Water Services Board Director Mureithi Kang'ara and chairman of the local liquor licensing committee, Nyamu Mwara, elected as chairman and secretary respectively.

"The governor imposed the leaders on us and opened the County Jubilee Party office in Kutus town. This is unacceptable," he told residents at Kianyaga town after presenting water pipes worth Sh52 million to 32 self-help groups in Gichugu.

The pipes have been bought using the Constituency Development Fund.

Mr Barua said the polls were illegal and vowed to fight for their nullification.

"The polls, which were held without the knowledge of local leaders and majority of voters, had not been authorised by the National Jubilee Party Steering Committee under the chairmanship of Meru Senator Kiraitu Murungi and as such they were illegal," Mr Barua said.

The legislator also said he did not recognise the Mr Ndathi as the patron of the local party branch.

"During the polls Mr Ndathi was declared the party patron. It is wrong to do that," he said.

The elections were held last month despite protest from MPs and aspirants eying various political seats in the area.

For instance, Former Devolution Cabinet Secretary Anne Waiguru - who will be vying for the governor's position - did not approve of the county boss' move.

She claimed that there was a plot to rig the party primaries and that is why the polls were held hurriedly.

At the same time, Mr Barua said he had initiated more than 40 water projects in his constituency.

"Most of these projects have been completed. As you can see I'm fulfilling my promise and I call upon you to re-elect me in the next elections," he said, adding that he was determined to ensure that every household has access to clean drinking water.