Three more people have been killed, while two others were injured in gun-fighting on Monday in Kerio Valley raising the death toll to 20.

During the incident, hundreds of livestock were driven away by those believed to be Pokot raiders.

The raiders, who carried out twin attacks in the mid-morning and another one in the afternoon, engaged the victims in fierce exchange of fire which left three people dead.

The fierce battle was seen in Murkutwa, Kabetwo, Chesongo and Borowo both in Endo and lower Sambirir locations in Marakwet East on Monday.

The first casualty was identified by police as Jirus Jonathan Naibei. The 18-year- old man was shot dead in Murkutwa location according to Marakwet East sub-county deputy County Commissioner Mr Erick Mlevu.

According to the Commissioner, two Pokot cattle raiders were also shot dead. Two victims, who sustained gunshot wounds, were rushed to Iten County Referral hospital for treatment.

"Police officers intervened and managed to engage the Pokot attackers," said Mr Mlevu.

Elgeyo-Marakwet County Police Commander Shariff Abdalla called on the political leadership of the two warring communities to help in containing the menace.

"We are saddened to inform you that the challenge we have at hand is the presence of illegal guns in hands of civilians. Besides, each community is embracing militias and glorifying their illegal actions," said Abdalla.

Daring teachers in the schools in the war-ton areas on Monday morning reported to their institutions while armed with poisoned arrows to guard their learners in case of any attacks.

The raiders later struck, prompting the teachers and their learners to flee towards the uphill escarpments following heavy exchange gunfire across the region.

At Chesetan Primary School, a number of teachers were armed.

"What's really happening?. You mean the entire Kerio Valley is now under siege? Something is terribly wrong...," said Peris Chebet.

"The People of Kerio valley are now convinced that it is only God who can protect and guard us against our enemies. We are asking God to help us " said Kimutai Kipkosgei, a teacher.

Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet, who visited the Elgeyo Marakwe County on Monday to preside over the opening of a church building, downplayed the issue of insecurity in the region, saying he only knew of two deaths linked to the Pokot-Marakwet conflicts.