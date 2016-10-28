By RAPHAEL WANJALA

More by this Author

A patient has collapsed and died at Bungoma County Referral Hospital after waiting on the queue to be treated for over four hours.

Witnesses told Nation.co.ke that David Wekesa Kibui arrived at the hospital shortly after 8am in the company of his wife Emily and proceeded straight to a queue as they waited to be attended to.

But four hours later, witnesses say, he had not been attended to.

According to his wife, they had rushed him to the facility after he developed complications while at home.

“It is sad that this has happened,” she said.

The death has sparked demonstrations at the hospital, with residents demanding answers.

They have accused doctors and nurses of negligence.