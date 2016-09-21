By LINET WAFULA

Former ODM Secretary-General Ababu Namwamba is expected to unveil his new political party Thursday.

The Budalang’i MP quit the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) two months ago.

Mr Namwamba, who has recently been keeping a low political profile, has left pundits guessing about his next political move, will be rebranding the Labour Party of Kenya (LPK), touted as the “Third Force.”

According to Mr Namwamba’s personal aide, Mr Sospeter Opamoh, the rebranded party will launched in Nairobi on Thursday, September 22, 2016.

LPK secretary-general Peter Kubebea on Wednesday said the new face of the party will be officially unveiled at a dinner event bringing together party leaders and delegates from across the country.

“LPK is now ready and raring to compete aggressively and effectively on the Kenyan political scene.

“We will soon be inviting expression of interest from potential aspirants for all elective positions in the 2017 elections,” Mr Kubebea said.

According to Kubebea, the occasion will also be used to celebrate the 18th anniversary of the party which was initially headed by Prof Julia Ojiambo.

“The party has completed a historic three-month process of rebranding and strengthening of its leadership,” he said.

The event will be preceded by a meeting of the party’s new national executive committee (NEC).

Mr Namwamba quit ODM in August over what he termed as neglect of the Western region by the Orange party leader Raila Odinga.

The MP then indicated that he will be forming a Third Force to rival ODM and President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party.

The ODM disciplinary committee has recommended the expulsion of MPs who have ditched the party.