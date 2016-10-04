By GEOFFREY RONO

More by this Author

Police in Sotik, Bomet County, have arrested a man who bragged on Facebook that he had defiled a minor.

OCPD Jonathan Ngala said Mohammed Alfayo was in police custody and was helping them with investigations.

He, however, said police were still looking for the girl “to establish whether the act was truly committed.”

“We have already commenced investigations. We will notify the public once we get to the bottom of the matter,” he went on.

On Monday, Alfayo bragged on his Facebook page about having sex with a minor.