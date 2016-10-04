Police arrest man who bragged on Facebook about defiling minor

Tuesday October 4 2016

Mohammed Alfayo, the man who alleged on his Facebook page that he had defiled a minor. He was arrested on October 4, 2016 in Sotik, Bomet County. PHOTO | COURTESY 

In Summary

  • Police said they were still looking for the girl “to establish whether the act was truly committed.”
By GEOFFREY RONO
Police in Sotik, Bomet County, have arrested a man who bragged on Facebook that he had defiled a minor.

OCPD Jonathan Ngala said Mohammed Alfayo was in police custody and was helping them with investigations.

He, however, said police were still looking for the girl “to establish whether the act was truly committed.”

“We have already commenced investigations. We will notify the public once we get to the bottom of the matter,” he went on.

On Monday, Alfayo bragged on his Facebook page about having sex with a minor.

He posted a picture of himself with the underage girl in a bush.