By PHILIP BWAYO

More by this Author

By FLORAH KOECH

More by this Author

More Class One pupils from schools in Baringo and Trans Nzoia counties have become the latest beneficiaries of tablets in the digital literacy programme being implemented by the Jubilee administration.

The tablet distribution events, held separately, were presided over by Defence Cabinet Secretary Rachael Omamo and Correctional Services Principal Secretary Micah Powon respectively.

In Trans Nzoia County, some 90 Standard One pupils at Cheptantan Primary School in Endebess Constituency were full of joy after they received 70 tablets and their accessories.

Mr Powon attended a Social Studies lesson together with the pupils who were taken through the topic of “my school” on the digital platform which is in tandem with the Vision 2030.

“This initiative by the government is targeted at ensuring that learning in all primary schools is digitised. The learning experience will become livelier,” said Mr Powon.

CONNECT SCHOOLS TO ELECTRICITY

He said more schools within the county have been lined up to benefit from the programme in addition to the one of connecting all primary schools to electricity.

The school’s management welcomed the initiative, saying it will go a long way in transforming learning despite the institution being located in a remote place.

“The pupils are really excited with the new form of learning. This, we feel, will grant them better foundational skills as they carry on with their studies,” said the school’s headteacher Wycliffe Igonya.

Deputy County Commissioner Peter Maina said security officers in the region are working closely with schools that have so far received the tablets to ensure the gadgets are secure.

SECURITY FOR THE GADGETS

“Security officers within the county are keeping a close eye on schools that have so far benefited from the project to ensure individuals with ulterior motives cannot access them,” said Mr Maina.

In Baringo County, the Defence Cabinet secretary said the initiative will transform the lives of the pupils.

Speaking when she handed more than 58 tablets to pupils of Kiboino Primary School in Baringo Central Sub-County, Ms Omamo said the digital content in the tablets will enhance skills and make the learners innovative.

“The government has already trained more than 62,000 teachers.

“An additional 12,000 primary school teachers will upgrade their computer skills for effective delivery of the digital curriculum,” said Ms Omamo.

Baringo Governor Benjamin Cheboi said that he will partner with the national government to improve the digital literacy programme.