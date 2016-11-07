By DERICK LUVEGA

Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang has said that the government will ensure the ongoing national exams for Form Four students will be done without any hitches.

He was speaking on Monday in Vihiga County when he witnessed the collection of the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination papers by principals at Sabatia Sub-County offices.

Dr Kipsang, who arrived in the county at 5.42am on the first day the national examination also visited various examination centres where he conducted spot checks on the administration of the examination.

Mathematics Paper One was the first exam of the day followed by the Chemistry Paper One.

At the collection point, the PS assured that security had been beefed up across the country in a bid to curb any possibility of cheating in the exams.

Dr Kipsang emphasised that the Education ministry will ensure the smooth running of the examinations which end on November 30, 2016.

He was accompanied by Vihiga County Commissioner Pauline Dola, County Director of Education Siloma Kinaiya and senior security officers in the county.

ARRIVED EARLY

Principals and security officers arrived at collection points in Sabatia, Mbale, Hamisi and Emuhaya early in the morning to pick the day's papers.

Kenya Secondary Schools Heads Association National Chairman Kahi Indimuli said principals are supporting the government in its endeavour to ensure smooth administration of the examinations.

"We are here today to pick the exam papers. I notified all the principals and as you can see they are [here] for the noble exercise," said Mr Indimuli.

And in a break from the past where supervisors collected examination papers, the responsibility has now been given to principals who said they were comfortable with the new arrangement.

Similarly, examination papers are now being stored in containers placed at the headquarters of each sub-county and are under a 24-hour police surveillance.