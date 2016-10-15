By BRUHAN MAKONG

A Somalia regional administrator has said the wall being built between Kenya and Somalia will not end terror attacks.

Mr Hassan Abdi Ali, who is a district commissioner of Diff in Somalia told the Nation that the wall was unnecessary because terrorists might bring it down using heavy explosives.

In an interview on the Kenyan side of Diff, some six kilometres from Kenya/Somalia border on Friday, Mr Abdi said the wall would separate the border communities and hinder the war on terror.

It will also deny locals social privilege, he said.

He, however, called on the Kenyan government to take terrorism as a common enemy.

He said Kenya and Somalia should invest in a long lasting solution by working together towards bringing terrorism to an end.

“I urge the Kenyan government to work together with us in this fight because we are neighbours. We face the common enemy, “ he said.

SHARE INFORMATION

Mr Ali said Kenya and Somalia should share important information and meet frequently to discuss security.

He urged the border counties to help Somalis by sharing resources including water points and pasture, thus enhancing unity and minimise terrorism.

He also urged the Kenyan government to allow free movement of Somalis so that they could get education.

He said their primary school system was up to Standard Four and if the Kenyan government wanted to bring terrorism to an end, it should partner with them in promoting education.

Mr Ali claimed illiteracy was contributing to the rising cases of terrorism in Somalia.

PROMOTE EDUCATION

The administrator urged the Kenyan government to help Somalia promote education.

He said Diff in Somalia experiences about six cases of terrorism monthly.

He added that Middle Juba and Gedo region were hardest hit while few cases are reported in Lower Juba.

Mr Abdi was hopeful that in 10 years Somalia will be safe and a strong country with a strong economy.