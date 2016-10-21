Increased conflicts over administrative boundaries in Wajir County is “worrying”, Governor Ahmed Abdullahi has said.

Speaking in Wajir stadium during Mashujaa Day celebrations Thursday, Mr Abdullahi added that mushrooming settlements further increased fights.

“Conflict over boundaries have increased in the past years. As our people become engage in various activities more settlements are established,” he said.

He urged the provisional administration to resolve disputes “by coming out to clearly and pronounce themselves on the district and locational boundaries.”

This will reduce the use of boundary related disputes for over politics and leaders incitement.

He urged leaders to leave the issues of boundaries to relevant authorities to avoid fights between communities.

Wajir has in the past experienced inter-clan clashes leading to deaths.

Mr Abdullahi was concerned over unplanned drilling of boreholes and unnecessary creation of settlements saying it derailed efforts to provide water to residents.

He said he had ordered individuals or institutions to get a permit from the county government before drilling boreholes.

Wajir County Commissioner Michael Ole Tialal urged the residents to embrace peace and work with the security personnel for peace.

“I urge each one of you to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities or persons to our security teams,” he said.