A farmer in Lamu has been attacked and killed by a stray buffalo.

Omar Mbili, 43, met his death while he was fetching water from a swamp at Kililana on Tuesday evening.

Lamu County Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) Senior Warden Jacob Orale said the buffalo emerged from a nearby thicket and attacked the man killing him on the spot.

Earlier this week, residents from drought-stricken areas of Lamu county raised concern over increasing cases of wild animals migrating to residential areas in search of water as famine bites.

“Animals are now moving out of their habitats in search of food and water. I advise locals to stay away from bushes and forests to avoid being attacked,” Mr Orale appealed to the locals.

He said KWS has asked various conservation organisations in the to create water pans that would be used by wild animals during this dry season.

The incident also comes days after a herder from Bar’goni Village escaped death narrowly after he was attacked and bitten by a hippo.

Mohamed Duale ,30,was asleep in his Manyatta when the uninvited hippo came knocking in search of water before attacking him.

Speaking to the Nation on Wednesday, Lamu County Wildlife Compensation Committee Chairman Ali Shebwana said they were expecting more human wildlife conflicts in the region since thousands of wildlife have been pushed out of their natural habitats due to the influx of foreign livestock coming in from neighbouring counties and disrupting life at the habitats

Mr Shebwana also blamed the ongoing clearance of forests and bushes more especially in areas earmarked for mega industrial projects like the LAPSSET and areas targeted for the Coal Plant project at Kililana, Mashunduani and Kwasasi.