Bungoma Governor Ken Lusaka has called on youths to stop heckling leaders who visit the county.

Mr Lusaka said all leaders are welcome to Bungoma to sell their manifestos despite being in different political camps.

Speaking in Chwele market Wednesday, Governor Lusaka noted that heckling leaders is a barbaric behaviour that will take the country back to Stone Age years.

“All leaders are welcome to Bungoma County to sell their manifestos and agendas.

“Just listen to them instead of shouting and causing chaos in the name of supporting another political camp, respect all leaders and make your own decisions during voting on August 8 this year,” said Lusaka.

Mr Lusaka’s call follows an incident on Monday where hostile youths blocked Deputy President William Ruto and his entourage from accessing Bungoma bus stage.

Mr Ruto was travelling from Mumias and was forced him to use an alternative route to Kanduyi market.

OUTDATED ACT

Mr Lusaka said that it is outdated and archaic to block leaders or heckle them.

“Let’s allow all political leaders including those in Jubilee and opposition to visit our county and sell their agendas. Let them be free to visit us. Let’s avoid creating unnecessary fear to our leaders.

“ODM leader Raila Odinga is free to visit us, Deputy President William Ruto is also free to visit this county. Our leaders like presidential candidate Moses Wetang’ula [are] also free to visit other counties and sell their manifestos. Let’s be tolerant [of] each other,” said Lusaka.

His sentiments were also echoed by a Bungoma senatorial aspirant, Dr Juma Mukhwana, who asked the youth not be used by some leaders for selfish interests.

“We should respect all leaders despite not supporting their political affiliations.

“Leaders are free to tell us what they can do if elected [and] shouting them down is not a solution but [a display of] our primitiveness,” he said.