Jubilee auctioned western economy at low price in Pan Paper deal, official says

Thursday November 17 2016

Pan Paper Mills in Webuye which collapsed in 2009. FILE PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Pan Paper Mills in Webuye which collapsed in 2009. FILE PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • Federal Party of Kenya (FPK) leader Andrew Kutitila, speaking at a funeral in Bungoma County, said it was wrong for the government to sell the facility at such a throwaway price, adding that it was valued at Sh18 billion.
  • Pan-African Paper Mills collapsed in March 2009 and was placed under receivership. The government held a 40 per cent stake in the company, and it had deep-pocketed shareholders like the International Finance Corporation (IFC).
  • The IFC had given the miller a $50 million loan (Sh5 billion at today's exchange rate), but it was struggling, and only managed to pay off about half the debt. It had $26 million (Sh2.6 billion) still outstanding.
By LUCAS BARASA
More by this Author

The government has been criticised for disposing of Pan Paper Mills in Webuye for Sh800 million and accused of destroying western Kenya’s economy.

Federal Party of Kenya (FPK) leader Andrew Kutitila, speaking at a funeral in Bungoma County, said it was wrong for the government to sell the facility at such a throwaway price, adding that it was valued at Sh18 billion.

Speaking during the burial of Phylis Atiang'a Ibanda in Sikhendu, Mr Kutitila said the firm was crucial in western Kenya’s economy and should not have been sold.

Ms Atiang’a was the wife of former district commissioner Davis Chelogoi.

"The company's property in Nairobi alone is worth over Sh5 billion. The firm was a great employer in western Kenya and supported many families yet the Jubilee government has watched it being sold at a low price. The buyers of the firm are well known," Mr Kutitila said.

He accused President Uhuru Kenyatta's administration of graft and running down western Kenya’s economy.

Related Content

'ROTTEN' GOVERNMENT

He cited the multibillion-shilling National Youth Service and the Health Ministry scandals as a show of increasing theft of public resources.

"I wonder why western Kenya leaders are leaning towards the government yet its impoverishing its people. This government is rotten. How could people steal money [meant] for drugs," said Mr Kutitila, who is also the Sikhendu Ward representative.

Also present at the burial was Endebess MCA Patrick Kisiero and former Kitale deputy mayor Pius arap Kauka.

Pan-African Paper Mills collapsed in March 2009 and was placed under receivership. The government held a 40 per cent stake in the company, and it had deep-pocketed shareholders like the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

The IFC had given the miller a $50 million loan (Sh5 billion at today's exchange rate), but it was struggling, and only managed to pay off about half the debt. It had $26 million (Sh2.6 billion) still outstanding.

In addition, the firm had a total debt portfolio of long-term loans of Sh7.2 billion, which sank it into seven years of trouble.

The firm was sold early this year.

Related Stories

Tue May 03 21:45:13 EAT 2016

MISIKO: Halt this trail of death, disease, and poverty

Of urgent concern to the residents of Webuye is the likely return of death and disease due to water, soil, and air pollution.

  • Tue Apr 15 20:41:37 EAT 2014 Adan blames lenders for delay in PanPaper sell-off bid
  • Wed Jun 29 18:56:20 EAT 2016 Pan-Paper’s Sh1bn bailout loss to taxpayers
  • Sat Jul 23 21:28:33 EAT 2016 Uhuru and Ruto to tour western Kenya
  • Sun Aug 07 16:28:27 EAT 2016 Jubilee MPs want Wabukala to head IEBC
  • Tue Aug 23 07:08:02 EAT 2016 Bungoma bets big on Pan Paper revival