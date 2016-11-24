By RAPHAEL WANJALA

Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has said that marking of national exams will face the same strictness as witnessed in the supervision of exams.

Speaking in Bungoma Town Thursday morning while witnessing the distribution of exams, Dr Matiang’i said schools should teach students the value of hard work and discourage them from trying to get grades through dubious means.

"We should encourage our children to work hard. [We should] not let them value grades that they have not worked for. It is [no longer] business as usual in [handling] exams in Kenya," he said.

Dr Matiang’i said that the sacrifice made by school principals and supervisors during the administration of the ongoing national exams should not be undone at the marking stage.

He said the Education ministry is committed to ensuring that exams are concluded without a hitch.

"I am warning those who will be involved in the marking not to drop the ball on the exercise. We will not let the sacrifice made to go to waste," he said.

STRICTNESS DURING MARKING

Dr Matiang’i assured principals that the strictness observed during the exam period will be maintained during marking.

He noted that various principals had raised concerns that their efforts to manage exams would be undone during marking and assured them that measures are in place to ensure strict marking.

"We will use the strictest methods to conduct the marking of exams and this will bring confidence to our new system of managing exams," said Dr Matiang’i.

He said that so far, the 2016 examinations have not leaked and that there is no possibility of any leakage with 90 per cent of the exams having been done.

He said that schools need to come out of their comfort zones and work hard to ensure that they deliver proper results for the students.