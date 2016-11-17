They were granted a cash bail of Sh60,000 or a bond of Sh 100,000 each with a surety of the same amount.

By RAPHAEL WANJALA

Seven teachers were on Wednesday arraigned before a Bungoma court for allegedly being involved in exam cheating.

The seven, Kenneth Kiberenge, Roseline Wakanya, Geoffrey Musombo, Mary Webukhu Isaac Toywa, David Wekesa and Herman Masafu were charged with colluding with students to steal examination papers.

Six of the accused were part of a team invigilating examinations at St Peter’s Sang’alo Secondary School in Bungoma County while Mr Masafu is the headteacher of the school.

The suspects appeared before Resident Magistrate Stephen Mogute and denied the charges.

They were granted a cash bail of Sh60,000 or a bond of Sh 100,000 each with a surety of the same amount.