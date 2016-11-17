Seven teachers charged over exam cheating in Bungoma

Thursday November 17 2016

Seven teachers accused of being involved in

Seven teachers accused of being involved in examination cheating appear before the Bungoma Law Courts on November 16, 2016. PHOTO | RAPHAEL WANJALA | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

  • They were granted a cash bail of Sh60,000 or a bond of Sh 100,000 each with a surety of the same amount.

By RAPHAEL WANJALA
Seven teachers were on Wednesday arraigned before a Bungoma court for allegedly being involved in exam cheating.

The seven, Kenneth Kiberenge, Roseline Wakanya, Geoffrey Musombo, Mary Webukhu Isaac Toywa, David Wekesa and Herman Masafu were charged with colluding with students to steal examination papers.

Six of the accused were part of a team invigilating examinations at St Peter’s Sang’alo Secondary School in Bungoma County while Mr Masafu is the headteacher of the school.

The suspects appeared before Resident Magistrate Stephen Mogute and denied the charges.

They were granted a cash bail of Sh60,000 or a bond of Sh 100,000 each with a surety of the same amount.

The case will be mentioned on November 29 and will be heard on January 17.

