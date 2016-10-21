Construction of Sh90m Lamu ECDE centres complete

By KALUME KAZUNGU

The county government of Lamu has completed the construction of 45 Early Childhood Education (ECDE) centres in both Lamu West and East Sub-Counties at a cost of Sh90 million.

Lamu Governor Issa Timamy says the move is meant to raise standards of education in the region by ensuring children’s learning environment is improved.

Speaking in Lamu on Friday, Mr Timamy said construction of 11 more ECDE centres will be completed before end of this year to bring the total number of the centres to 56 as set out in the county’s development agenda.

Mr Timamy said his administration had also employed more than 50 ECDE teachers up from the previous seven adding that 20 more are set to be employed by the county government before the end of the year.

“Our objective is to improve and raise the standards of education in Lamu beginning from the lowest rank through building and facilitating such ECDE centres. As a county government, we are seeking to change the face of Lamu by stressing more on the need for education through capacity building,” said Mr Timamy.

The county government of Lamu also recently signed a MoU with the Aga Khan Foundation, a move that Mr Timamy said is also aimed at improving the sector in the region.

Meanwhile, the county government has used Sh70 million to renovate three technical institutions.

The Lamu, Mpeketoni and Witu Polytechnics are now ready to receive students this year following completion of the renovation exercise.

Lamu Governor Issa Timamy said they were also working to revive the Kizingitini Polytechnic that collapsed decades ago owing to mismanagement.

At the same time, the County has set side Sh30 million to address the drought situation that has hit most parts of the area.

The money will be used for the purchase and distribution of water to residents in all areas, said the Governor.