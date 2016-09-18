By TIMOTHY KEMEI

The race for the Kericho governorship has intensified after two contesters challenged Prof Paul Chepkwony's development record.

Mr Richard Langat - former National Social Security Fund (NSSF) Managing Trustee - said that his expertise in the field of finance management is what Kericho County needs to develop, and that Governor Chepkwony has performed poorly.

“This county gets billions of shillings annually from the national government but it is unfortunate that we are unable to see how these resources have benefitted the people. It is time that a person who knows how to get the job done is elected as governor,” said Mr Langat.

But Prof Chepkwony, who was also at the function, dismissed the allegations of non-performance, arguing that his productivity is evident.

He mentioned various successful projects in roads, education and information, communication and technology areas.

Governor Chepkwony said he had constructed 2,000 kilometers of new roads, built 500 nursery school classes and employed 900 teachers.

He added he was working with the national government and other stakeholders to find a permanent solution to the water problems that have rocked Bureti constituency.

“We have done a lot of work as a county government. But five years have not been enough to fulfill all that I promised the people of Kericho. I need another term to complete my work and I am sure the people of Kericho will support my bid (in 2017) because I am still the best option,” he said.

Further, Ainamoi MP Benjamin Langat, who announced his candidature on Sunday during a fundraising ceremony for the Bureti Ne Tebes Women Group in Bureti constituency, held at Litein Boys High School grounds, chastised Prof Chepkwony for allegedly failing to use the county government's resources effectively.

Both Governor Chepkwony and the Ainamoi legislator are close allies of Deputy President William Ruto, who is considered the political supremo in the South Rift, making the battle more interesting.

The former NSSF boss on his part is believed to have the support of Energy Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter, also a grassroots influencer in the county and an energetic campaigner.

While addressing the residents of Chematui area in Cheboin Ward, still in Bureti constituency, the former NSSF boss said he would launch his campaign agenda soon.

Also, former Roads Minister Franklin Bett, former Energy Assistant Minister Magerer Langat, Kenya Ports Authority Director Fred Kirui, and Nairobi businessman Jonah Keter are seen as other interested parties, but have not yet declared their intentions.