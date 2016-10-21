County boss asked to rein in wayward officials

By GALGALO BOCHA

Tana River Deputy Governor Jire Siyat has publicly slammed his boss for what he described as not reining in corrupt officers.

Speaking at the Hola Stadium during Mashujaa Day, Mr Siyat criticised Governor Hussein Dado of tolerating illegal actions of senior officials in finance and supply chain management departments, yet he had the authority to discipline them.

“I am standing where I took the oath of office to tell the people who elected us that I have no power to sack a county executive committee member or a chief officer. But the governor has powers under section 30 (2) of the County Government Act,” he stated.

He also said that: “Your Excellency, I do not know why you fear these officers. These are the people who are against our re-election. It is very frustrating. If you do not sack these people, I will be the first to go out and start speaking the truth."

Last week, hundreds of contractors complaining of delayed payments stormed the county headquarters for two days forcing Administration Police officers to use tear gas to disperse them after they blocked the main gate.

However, Mr Dado downplayed his deputy’s spate saying responding to him could be misconstrued as infighting.

The governor said running the county is a challenging task and people should acknowledge that.

“Running a government is not a walk in the park. It requires a lot of restrain and good temper. I will not answer my deputy because I do not want us to be seen to be fighting,” he said.

However, Wardei community leader Hasan Abdi warned the two leaders that they risk losing re-election if they do not contain errant staff.

Mr Abdi was part of the team of elders that formed the Orma-Wardei political alliance leading to the election of Mr Dado.