By BRUHAN MAKONG

More by this Author

Wajir county government will supply water to 60 settlements for the next ten days in response to the severe drought situation ravaging the area.

Speaking to the Nation by phone, Bishar Licho - a member of the county assembly, said the county government will hire 30 water boozers that will make two trips daily to the affected settlements.

According to Mr Licho each trip will cost Sh30,000. Health centres will also be supplied with water.

This comes weeks after the County governor Ahmed Abdullahi declared the drought situation an emergency in the county.

Members of Wajir County assembly on Monday suspended house businesses and held an emergency meeting to discuss how to mitigate the drought.

A committee of eight members was formed last week by the speaker after Mr Licho raised concerns about the issue. The committee was tasked with meeting with executives from different departments to discuss on the ways to deal with the situation.

Mr Licho added that the situation had affected the education in the area since many families are pastoralists and are moving from one place to another in search of water and pastures forcing some children to drop out of school.

Mr Licho called on the national government to support efforts done by the county government by procuring more boozers to supply more water.

He said areas hard hit by the drought include Wajir North, Wajir South, Wajir West and Eldas.

This comes weeks after the County governor Ahead Abdullahi declared the state of drought an emergency in the county.