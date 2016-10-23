By KALUME KAZUNGU

The national government has dispatched 800 bags of relief food to residents in drought stricken areas of Lamu County.

County Commissioner Joseph Kanyiri said the consignment will benefit those starving in both Lamu West and East Sub-Counties.

Addressing journalists in Lamu Town on Sunday, Mr Kanyiri said 350 bags of rice, 100 bags of beans and 30 cartons of cooking oil had already been distributed in Lamu West.

He said another consignment of 250 bags of rice plus 100 bags of beans and 30 cartons of cooking oil have been received by officials of Lamu East and distribution will commence this week.

Areas severely affected include Witu, Pandanguo, Dide Waride, Moa, Hindi and Bar’goni in Lamu West where tens of livestock have perished with thousands of residents left starving.

Other areas are Basuba, Milimani, Mangai, Mararani, Kiangwe, Ishakani and parts of Kiunga in Lamu East.

“These are the areas we are mostly targeting while distributing the relief food we have received from the national government. We have received around 800 bags of rice and beans plus cartons of cooking oil. Together with the Red Cross organisation, we have already began distribution the food to affected areas in Lamu West and we intend to start the distribution exercise in Lamu East as from Monday,” Mr Kanyiri said.

He added that the national government will continue to support all the residents affected and called for well-wishers to also support the cause.

“We have sent reports and recommendations to the government to increase the food aid in Lamu since the number of people affected by the biting hunger continues to grow each day. I call on the county government, non-governmental organisations and well-wishers to cooperate with the national government in addressing the drought issue in the region," he said.

According to a report from the office of the National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) Lamu branch, more than 30,000 residents and over 200,000 livestock are faced with starvation following the prolonged drought.