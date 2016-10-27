By GEORGE MUNENE

A man on Thursday stunned a court in Wang'uru, Kirinyaga County, claiming that a child who is the subject of a custody dispute between him and his wife is dead.

Meshack Mugo, a casual labourer, was being cross-examined by prosecutors when he told the court that he was fighting with his wife, Mary Wanjiku, when they struck their one-year-old daughter dead.

Mr Mugo said he and his wife then conspired and threw her body into a river.

"Soon after we killed the baby in a fight, we dumped her body into the river to cover up the evidence," he said.

He is charged with stealing his daughter from his estranged wife between July and September this year in Kimbimbi, Kirinyaga County.

Asked whether he could take the court to the place where the minor's body of the minor was dumped, he replied, "Her bones can be found in the river," much to the astonishment of the public.

NEW TWIST

At that point, prosecutors told the court that they could not continue with the cross-examination because the case had taken a new twist.

They urged Principal Magistrate Peter Kiama to adjourn the case for one week to allow time for consultations with area criminal investigations boss Boaz Obeto to see whether the stealing charge can be substituted with murder.

Mr Kiama allowed the application and ordered that the case be mentioned on November 9.

Earlier, while giving evidence, Ms Wanjiku told the court she had separated from her husband because he assaulted her frequently.

“He used to beat me regularly and I had to flee from my matrimonial home after two and half years of a troubled marriage,” she said.

Ms Wanjiku said that after the separation, Mr Mugo, accompanied by another person, met her in Kimbimbi.

She said he confronted her, snatched the baby from her and handed her to his friend.

Mr Mugo then started slapping Ms Wanjiku, forcing her to flee and leaving the baby behind. Ms Wanjiku claimed Mr Mugo disappeared with the baby to an unknown destination.

Ms Wanjiku then reported the matter to the police, leading to the arrest and prosecution of Mr Mugo.

But on Thursday, Mr Mugo said the baby was not stolen but killed.

“The fact is that we killed our daughter as we fought,” he told the court.