The Court of Appeal on Thursday stopped the prosecution of Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua over claims of abuse of office and illegal purchase of vehicles.

Justices GBM Kariuki, Festus Azangalala and Ole Kantai granted the order blocking the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission from arresting and charging the governor.

They stayed orders issued by Justice Isaac Lenaola, who on September 23 allowed the DPP to commence a criminal case against Dr Mutua over the purchase of 16 vehicles for county officials.

Lawyer Wilfred Nyamu, representing the governor, had told the appellate judges that the DPP and the anti-corruption agency will arrest his client following the High Court order.