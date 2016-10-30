DP Ruto shields Murkomen from negligence claims

By PHILEMON SUTER

Deputy President William Ruto has jumped to Senator Kipchumba Murkomen's defence after Elgeyo-Marakwet residents accused him of neglect.

The residents said Senator Murkomen has not helped in tackling insecurity in the county, with conflict between Pokots and Marakwets having claimed more than 10 lives.

Addressing a public security meeting at Tot, Marakwet East, on Thursday, the Deputy President said the legislator should be respected.

The DP was responding to grievances presented to him in the meeting that was attended by Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaissery, Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet, West Pokot Senator John Lonyangapuo and more than 12 MPs.

But Mr Murkomen was not present.

A resident, Mr Cosmas Lotirkoor, said: "When our elected leaders are voicing our concerns, Senator Murkomen - who purports to be in Jubilee government’s kitchen - has neglected us; and the only time he visits the county while flying a helicopter is when we are burying victims of cattle rustling. We, therefore, demand that he stops claiming to be our spokesman."

But Mr Ruto said the senator is an honourable politician and they ought to be discussing constructive matters.