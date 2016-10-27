By PHILEMON SUTER

Deputy President William Ruto its Thursday expected to tour the troubled Kerio Valley in the wake of continued clashes that have left at least 20 people dead.

The DP’s visit is informed by the endless wave of armed attacks between communities from West Pokot and Elgeyo Marakwet counties, associated with banditry and cattle rustling.

This has resulted in the closure of public amenities, businesses as well as the disruption of lives and loss of property.

The DP is scheduled to address a security meeting, commission a number of Kenya Police Reservists who will help address insecurity challenges in the region as well as launch a National Youth Service security road programme along River Kerio.

But a cold reception could be awaiting the DP, who has for a long time been accused of turning a blind eye to the clashes in the region.

On Tuesday, Eldoret and Iten towns were rocked by major protests by members of the Marakwet community, who demanded that none other than the president visits the area to address the insecurity issue.

“We asked the DP to intervene, but he decided to go to Kisii County for campaigns when our people are being killed. Why is he coming now?” posed former Kerio West MP Francis Mutwol.

He spoke as Inspector-General of Police Joseph Boinnet effected changes in the police force that affected Elgeyo Marakwet’s County Police Commander Shariff Abdallah, who was transferred to police headquarters as head of operations.

ccording to a circular whose contents have been revealed to Nation.co.ke, Mr Abdallah will be replaced by Mr Tom Odera, who was formerly the Kajiado County Police Commander.

The changes come only a day after Deputy Inspector-General Mr Joel Kitili toured the region, in the company of General Service Unit commandant Stephen Chelimo and Rift Valley Regional Coordinator Wanyama Musiambo.

Mr Kitili, who held a closed door meeting security chiefs from the region, blamed officers for their slow response to the attacks by carried out in broad daylight by "criminals."

He spoke as Mr Musiambo assured candidates that this year’s national examinations and learning in schools will not be disrupted by the ongoing clashes.

The Regional Coordinator’s statement came in the wake of reports indicating that learners and teachers had deserted schools following sporadic gun fights between suspected Pokot attackers and Marakwet warriors.

The administrator reaffirmed that security had been beefed up in the area to ensure there is no disruption of businesses or closure of social amenities including schools.

“Enough security personnel have been deployed to the conflict prone areas.